Lirik Lagu Day by Day - The Hooters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Day by Day - The Hooters

Give me what you can tonight

Time is all we have to play

Tell me you can't live without me

Tell me every day by day by day

Day by day

Nothing lasts forever, only fades away

Day by day

Give me what you can tonight

I'm back tomorrow anyway

Show me some appreciation

Show me every day by day by day

Day by day

The chance you gotta take's the price you gotta pay

Day by day

And if you break down, I will remind you

Ooh, of what you were yesterday

You can break down, I'll be behind you

Every, every, every, every

Day by day

Day by day, day by day

Nothing lasts forever, only fades away

Day by day, day by day

Oh, show me some appreciation yeah

Oh, I can't stand anticipation, ooh

Day by day, day by day

The chance you gotta take's the price you gotta pay

Day by day, day by day

Day by day, day by day

Day by day, day by day

