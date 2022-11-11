Lirik Lagu Day by Day - The Hooters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Day by Day - The Hooters
Give me what you can tonight
Time is all we have to play
Tell me you can't live without me
Tell me every day by day by day
Day by day
Nothing lasts forever, only fades away
Day by day
Give me what you can tonight
I'm back tomorrow anyway
Show me some appreciation
Show me every day by day by day
Day by day
The chance you gotta take's the price you gotta pay
Day by day
And if you break down, I will remind you
Ooh, of what you were yesterday
You can break down, I'll be behind you
Every, every, every, every
Day by day
Day by day, day by day
Nothing lasts forever, only fades away
Day by day, day by day
Oh, show me some appreciation yeah
Oh, I can't stand anticipation, ooh
Day by day, day by day
The chance you gotta take's the price you gotta pay
Day by day, day by day
Day by day, day by day
Day by day, day by day
Credit
Artikel Pilihan