Lirik Lagu Bitter Pill - Overkill dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bitter Pill - Overkill

I'm a cold dark night on a summer's day

I'm a black disease I won't go away

Low baby low baby lower you'll be takin' me

And for all it's worth my pain will eat your misery oh yeah

Swallow me like poison

Back down turn around double down breakin' me

Run down ghost town pain will eat your misery

Doctor's orders fist ball and chain

Blood clot ego shot mentally ill bitter pill

High wire hot fire get some thrills bitter pill

Open up wide take the bitter pill bitter pill

Open up wide and swallow a bitter pill

Let the pieces fall where the bodies lay

Where the dreams will break come what may

How it goes how it goes did everybody get a taste

And for all it's worth the ending is an awful waste yeah yeah

Swallow me like poison

Back down turn around double down breakin' me

Run down ghost town pain will eat your misery

Doctor's orders fist ball and chain

Doctor's orders feel the pain hey

I know where the cold wind blows

Fan the heart set it afire

To die in the coldest snow

With the chill that just won't go away

Roarin' like a lion dyin' like a lamb

Hey hey hey hey won't go away

Roarin' like a lion can't get out of that goddamn way

Hey hey hey hey hey hey hey hey hey hey hey hey

Blood clot ego shot mentally ill bitter pill

High wire hot fire get some thrills bitter pill

Open up wide take the bitter pill bitter pill

Open up wide and swallow

Blood clot ego shot mentally ill bitter pill

High wire hot fire get some thrills bitter pill

Open up wide take the bitter pill bitter pill

Open and swallow the cold bitter pill

