Lirik Lagu Bitter Pill - Overkill dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bitter Pill - Overkill
I'm a cold dark night on a summer's day
I'm a black disease I won't go away
Low baby low baby lower you'll be takin' me
And for all it's worth my pain will eat your misery oh yeah
Swallow me like poison
Back down turn around double down breakin' me
Run down ghost town pain will eat your misery
Doctor's orders fist ball and chain
Blood clot ego shot mentally ill bitter pill
High wire hot fire get some thrills bitter pill
Open up wide take the bitter pill bitter pill
Open up wide and swallow a bitter pill
Let the pieces fall where the bodies lay
Where the dreams will break come what may
How it goes how it goes did everybody get a taste
And for all it's worth the ending is an awful waste yeah yeah
Swallow me like poison
Back down turn around double down breakin' me
Run down ghost town pain will eat your misery
Doctor's orders fist ball and chain
Doctor's orders feel the pain hey
I know where the cold wind blows
Fan the heart set it afire
To die in the coldest snow
With the chill that just won't go away
Roarin' like a lion dyin' like a lamb
Hey hey hey hey won't go away
Roarin' like a lion can't get out of that goddamn way
Hey hey hey hey hey hey hey hey hey hey hey hey
Blood clot ego shot mentally ill bitter pill
High wire hot fire get some thrills bitter pill
Open up wide take the bitter pill bitter pill
Open up wide and swallow
Blood clot ego shot mentally ill bitter pill
High wire hot fire get some thrills bitter pill
Open up wide take the bitter pill bitter pill
Open and swallow the cold bitter pill
Credit
Artikel Pilihan