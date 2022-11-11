Lirik Lagu How You Like Me Now? – The Heavy dan Fakta di Baliknya

How You Like Me Now? - The Heavy

Now there was a time,

When you loved me so.

I couldn't do wrong,

And now you need to know.

See, I been a bad bad bad bad man.

And I'm in deep, yeah.

I found a brand new love for this man,

And can't wait till you see.

I can't wait.

So how you like me now?

How you like me now?

How you like me now?

How you like me now?

How you like me now?

How you like me now?

How you like me now?

How you like me now?

Remember the time

When I eat you up

Yeah I was a lie

That you can't give up.

If I was to cheat

Oh no, would you see right through me?

If I sing a sad sad sad sad song

Would you give it to me? Would you?

So how you like me now?

How you like me now?

How you like me now?

How you like me now?

How you like me now?

How you like me now?

How you like me now?

How you like me now?

Does that make you love me baby?

Does that make you want me baby?

Does that make you love me baby?

Does that make you want me baby?