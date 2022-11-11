Lirik Lagu How You Like Me Now? – The Heavy dan Fakta di Baliknya

How You Like Me Now? - The Heavy
Now there was a time,
When you loved me so.
I couldn't do wrong,
And now you need to know.
See, I been a bad bad bad bad man.
And I'm in deep, yeah.
I found a brand new love for this man,
And can't wait till you see.
I can't wait.
So how you like me now?
How you like me now?
How you like me now?
How you like me now?
How you like me now?
How you like me now?
How you like me now?
How you like me now?
Remember the time
When I eat you up
Yeah I was a lie
That you can't give up.
If I was to cheat
Oh no, would you see right through me?
If I sing a sad sad sad sad song
Would you give it to me? Would you?
So how you like me now?
How you like me now?
How you like me now?
How you like me now?
How you like me now?
How you like me now?
How you like me now?
How you like me now?
Does that make you love me baby?
Does that make you want me baby?
Does that make you love me baby?
Does that make you want me baby?
