Lirik Lagu Everybody Loves Me - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everybody Loves Me - OneRepublic

Well, hail Caesar, shadow in my backseat

And her friends are standing right in front of me

World wide from the Cimarron to Turkey

Open up, said everybody loves me

And you don't have to make a sound

'Cause they got what you need

What you need

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Got love for the people that have warned you

God love all your sentimental virtue

Eight balls with the takers that'll make you

Late calls with the lovers that'll hate you

And you don't have to make a sound

They got what you need

What you need

Make you say

Oh my!

Feels just like I don't try

Looks so good I might die

All I know is everybody loves me

Head down

Swaying to my own sound

Flashes in my face now

All I know is everybody loves me

Everybody loves me

Well, I pray the music don't stop 'til I turn gray

Stars forever like John Sousa never fade

He had a beautiful child, named her Désirée

Hope I'm remembered for the things that I never made

'Cause you don't have to make a sound

When they got what you need

Make you say

Oh my!

Feels just like I don't try

Looks so good I might die

All I know is everybody loves me

Head down

Swaying to my own sound

Flashes in my face now

All I know is everybody loves me

Everybody loves me

Everybody, everybody, oh

Everybody, everybody