Lirik Lagu Everybody Loves Me - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everybody Loves Me - OneRepublic
Well, hail Caesar, shadow in my backseat
And her friends are standing right in front of me
World wide from the Cimarron to Turkey
Open up, said everybody loves me
And you don't have to make a sound
'Cause they got what you need
What you need
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Got love for the people that have warned you
God love all your sentimental virtue
Eight balls with the takers that'll make you
Late calls with the lovers that'll hate you
And you don't have to make a sound
They got what you need
What you need
Make you say
Oh my!
Feels just like I don't try
Looks so good I might die
All I know is everybody loves me
Head down
Swaying to my own sound
Flashes in my face now
All I know is everybody loves me
Everybody loves me
Well, I pray the music don't stop 'til I turn gray
Stars forever like John Sousa never fade
He had a beautiful child, named her Désirée
Hope I'm remembered for the things that I never made
'Cause you don't have to make a sound
When they got what you need
Make you say
Oh my!
Feels just like I don't try
Looks so good I might die
All I know is everybody loves me
Head down
Swaying to my own sound
Flashes in my face now
All I know is everybody loves me
Everybody loves me
Everybody, everybody, oh
Everybody, everybody
