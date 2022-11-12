Lirik Lagu Armorist - OVERKILL dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Armorist - OVERKILL

Run, run, run

Like ya never did run before

Give 'em the chill

With the certified give me more

Ain't no use in plugging in the daily grind

We can push out more than we can even find

Nobody looks so good as with a burst of the fire

Give 'em what they looking for

It's a G-D M-F

Blood filled station

I'm a G-D-M-M

No pacification

C'mon now

Smile and die

This ain't more than a moment in time

So, I fire

Give 'em what they looking for

Armory, armory

I'm a one man army, I'm a warring nation

Armory, armory

Armory, armory

I'm the swift cold hand of retaliation

Armory, armory

Fight, fight, fight

Like ya never did fight before

Brokenhearted bastards rotten down to the core

I can find you when you seem to disappear

I can make it like you never were even here

I can rag-doll the beat, dance in the fire

Give 'em what they looking for

It's a G-D M-F

Blood filled station

I'm a G-D-M-M

No pacification

C'mon now

Smile and die

This ain't more than a moment in time

So, I fire

Give 'em what they looking for

Armory, armory

I'm a one man army, I'm a warring nation

Armory, armory

Armory, armory

I'm the swift cold hand of retaliation

Armory, armory

No time for monkey bizness

Got no time to fail

Got no time for, yeah, forgiveness

Never do turn tail

The sun will shine down on the crest of my armory

On the day I put to rest the heart of my enemy

I got no time. (I got no time)

I got no time. (I got no time)

Armory, armory

I'm a one man army, I'm a warring nation

Armory, armory

Armory, armory

I'm the swift cold hand of retaliation

Armory, armory

Fight, fight, fight

Like ya never did fight before

Credit

Penyanyi: OVERKILL

Penulis lagu: Carlo Verni, Robert Joseph Ellsworth.

Album: White Devil Armory

Dirilis: 26 Juni 2014

Label: Nuclear Blast Records