Lirik Lagu Armorist - OVERKILL dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Armorist - OVERKILL
Run, run, run
Like ya never did run before
Give 'em the chill
With the certified give me more
Ain't no use in plugging in the daily grind
We can push out more than we can even find
Nobody looks so good as with a burst of the fire
Give 'em what they looking for
It's a G-D M-F
Blood filled station
I'm a G-D-M-M
No pacification
C'mon now
Smile and die
This ain't more than a moment in time
So, I fire
Give 'em what they looking for
Armory, armory
I'm a one man army, I'm a warring nation
Armory, armory
Armory, armory
I'm the swift cold hand of retaliation
Armory, armory
Fight, fight, fight
Like ya never did fight before
Brokenhearted bastards rotten down to the core
I can find you when you seem to disappear
I can make it like you never were even here
I can rag-doll the beat, dance in the fire
Give 'em what they looking for
It's a G-D M-F
Blood filled station
I'm a G-D-M-M
No pacification
C'mon now
Smile and die
This ain't more than a moment in time
So, I fire
Give 'em what they looking for
Armory, armory
I'm a one man army, I'm a warring nation
Armory, armory
Armory, armory
I'm the swift cold hand of retaliation
Armory, armory
No time for monkey bizness
Got no time to fail
Got no time for, yeah, forgiveness
Never do turn tail
The sun will shine down on the crest of my armory
On the day I put to rest the heart of my enemy
I got no time. (I got no time)
I got no time. (I got no time)
Armory, armory
I'm a one man army, I'm a warring nation
Armory, armory
Armory, armory
I'm the swift cold hand of retaliation
Armory, armory
Fight, fight, fight
Like ya never did fight before
Credit
Penyanyi: OVERKILL
Penulis lagu: Carlo Verni, Robert Joseph Ellsworth.
Album: White Devil Armory
Dirilis: 26 Juni 2014
Label: Nuclear Blast Records
