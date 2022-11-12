Lirik Lagu Sonic Reducer - OVERKILL dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sonic Reducer - OVERKILL

I don't need anyone

Don't need no Mom and Dad

Don't need no good advice

Don't need no human race

But I got some news for you

I don't even need you too

I've got my time machine

Got my electronic dream

Sonic reducer

Ain't no loser

Got the sonic reducer

Ain't no loser

No no no no no no

People out on the streets

They don't know who I am

I watch them from my room

They're all just passin' by

But I'm not just anyone

Yeah I'm not just anyone

I've got my time machine

Got my electronic dream

Sonic reducer

Ain't no loser

Got the sonic reducer

Ain't no loser

No no no

I'll be a pharaoh soon

Rule from some kinda tomb

Things will be different then

The sun will rise again

Then I'll be ten feet tall

And you'll be nothing at all

I've got my time machine

Got my electronic dream

Sonic reducer

Ain't no loser

Got the sonic reducer

Ain't no loser

Got the sonic reducer

Sonic reducer

Got the sonic reducer

Sonic reducer

Reducer

Credit

Penyanyi: OVERKILL

Penulis lagu: Cheetah Chrome dan David Thomas.

Album: Feel the Fire

Dirilis: 15 Oktober 1985

Label: Megaforce Records