Lirik Lagu Sonic Reducer - OVERKILL dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sonic Reducer - OVERKILL
I don't need anyone
Don't need no Mom and Dad
Don't need no good advice
Don't need no human race
But I got some news for you
I don't even need you too
I've got my time machine
Got my electronic dream
Sonic reducer
Ain't no loser
Got the sonic reducer
Ain't no loser
No no no no no no
People out on the streets
They don't know who I am
I watch them from my room
They're all just passin' by
But I'm not just anyone
Yeah I'm not just anyone
I've got my time machine
Got my electronic dream
Sonic reducer
Ain't no loser
Got the sonic reducer
Ain't no loser
No no no
I'll be a pharaoh soon
Rule from some kinda tomb
Things will be different then
The sun will rise again
Then I'll be ten feet tall
And you'll be nothing at all
I've got my time machine
Got my electronic dream
Sonic reducer
Ain't no loser
Got the sonic reducer
Ain't no loser
Got the sonic reducer
Sonic reducer
Got the sonic reducer
Sonic reducer
Reducer
Credit
Penyanyi: OVERKILL
Penulis lagu: Cheetah Chrome dan David Thomas.
Album: Feel the Fire
Dirilis: 15 Oktober 1985
Label: Megaforce Records
