Lirik Lagu Elvira - The Oak Ridge Boys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Elvira - The Oak Ridge Boys

Elvira, Elvira, my heart's on fire, for Elvira

Eyes that look like heaven, lips like cherry wine

That girl can sure enough make my little light shine

I get a funny feelin' up and down my spine

'Cause I know that my Elvira's mine

So I’m singin'

Elvira, Elvira, my heart's on fire, for Elvira

Giddy Up, Oom Poppa Oom Poppa Mow Mow

Giddy Up, Oom Poppa Oom Poppa Mow Mow

High-o Silver, away.

Tonight I'm gonna meet her at the Hungry House Cafe

I'm gonna give her all the love I can, yes I am

She's gonna jump and holler

Cause I’ve saved up my last two dollars

We're gonna search and find that preacher man

And I’m singin’

Elvira, Elvira, my heart's on fire, for Elvira

Giddy Up, Oom Poppa Oom Poppa Mow Mow

Giddy Up, Oom Poppa Oom Poppa Mow Mow

High-o Silver, away.

Elvira, Elvira, my heart's on fire, for Elvira

Credit:

Penyanyi: The Oak Rodge Boys

Penulis lagu: Dallas Frazier

Album: Fancy Free

Dirilis: 1 Januari 1981

Label: MCA Records

Fakta di Balik Lagu Elvira – The Oak Ridge Boys