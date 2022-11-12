Lirik Lagu Why Don't You Kill Yourself - The Only Ones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Why Don't You Kill Yourself - The Only Ones

Once I had a mission

Turned into affliction

You never listened when I told you it was terminal

Demons sent to tempt you

Fire wouldn't melt you

I would have helped you but you always did cry wolf

Why don't you kill yourself?

You ain't no use to no-one else

Why don't you kill yourself?

You ain't no use to no-one else

You called out from the gutter

I couldn't hear the words you muttered

Then you discovered hell and paid the full price

Angels sent to tempt you

Desire couldn't melt you

This ain't no missionary's speech

Just some friendly advice

Why don't you kill yourself?

You ain't no use to no-one else

Why don't you kill yourself?

You ain't no use to no-one else

I heard you had your stomach pumped four times already this week

You chose to gamble with love

Credit

Penyanyi: The Only Ones

Penulis lagu: Peter Albert Neil Perrett

Album: Baby’s Got a Gun

Dirilis: 1980

Label: Columbia Records dan Epic Records

Fakta di Balik Lagu Why Don’t You Kill Yourself – The Only Ones