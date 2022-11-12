Lirik Lagu Why Don't You Kill Yourself - The Only Ones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Why Don't You Kill Yourself - The Only Ones
Once I had a mission
Turned into affliction
You never listened when I told you it was terminal
Demons sent to tempt you
Fire wouldn't melt you
I would have helped you but you always did cry wolf
Why don't you kill yourself?
You ain't no use to no-one else
Why don't you kill yourself?
You ain't no use to no-one else
You called out from the gutter
I couldn't hear the words you muttered
Then you discovered hell and paid the full price
Angels sent to tempt you
Desire couldn't melt you
This ain't no missionary's speech
Just some friendly advice
Why don't you kill yourself?
You ain't no use to no-one else
Why don't you kill yourself?
You ain't no use to no-one else
I heard you had your stomach pumped four times already this week
You chose to gamble with love
Credit
Penyanyi: The Only Ones
Penulis lagu: Peter Albert Neil Perrett
Album: Baby’s Got a Gun
Dirilis: 1980
Label: Columbia Records dan Epic Records
Fakta di Balik Lagu Why Don’t You Kill Yourself – The Only Ones
