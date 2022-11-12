Lirik Lagu Bobbie Sue - The Oak Ridge Boys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bobbie Sue - The Oak Ridge Boys

I heard about her from a friend of mine

He said she lived across the county line

The sweetest grape that ever grew on the vine

And now that's where I'm spending all my time.

Her daddy Robert and her mama Ruth

They had a daughter they named Bobbie Sue

And now she's eighteen and she knows the truth

Nobody's gonna tell her what to do.

Bo-Bo, Bo-Bo, Bobbie Sue

Ca-can't you see my love is true?

I want to ma-ma, ma-ma, marry you

Bo-Bo-Bo-Bo-Bo- Bobbie Sue.

I'll take her riding on a Friday night

Straight down the highway in the clear moonlight

My Chevy’s humming and she holds me tight

We'll find a preacher and we'll do it right.

Her daddy told her that she'd have to wait

Her mama said, "don't make a big mistake"

But we'll keep driving till we're out of state

And when they find us it'll be too late.

Bo-Bo, Bo-Bo, Bobbie Sue

Ca-can't you see my love is true?

I want to ma-ma, ma-ma, marry you

Bo-Bo-Bo-Bo-Bo- Bobbie Sue.

Bo-Bo, Bo-Bo, Bobbie Sue

Ca-can't you see my love is true?

I want to ma-ma, ma-ma, marry you

Bo-Bo-Bo-Bo-Bo- Bobbie Sue.

Bob, Bob, Bob, Bob, Bob Bobbie Sue