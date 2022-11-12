Lirik Lagu Bobbie Sue - The Oak Ridge Boys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bobbie Sue - The Oak Ridge Boys
I heard about her from a friend of mine
He said she lived across the county line
The sweetest grape that ever grew on the vine
And now that's where I'm spending all my time.
Her daddy Robert and her mama Ruth
They had a daughter they named Bobbie Sue
And now she's eighteen and she knows the truth
Nobody's gonna tell her what to do.
Bo-Bo, Bo-Bo, Bobbie Sue
Ca-can't you see my love is true?
I want to ma-ma, ma-ma, marry you
Bo-Bo-Bo-Bo-Bo- Bobbie Sue.
I'll take her riding on a Friday night
Straight down the highway in the clear moonlight
My Chevy’s humming and she holds me tight
We'll find a preacher and we'll do it right.
Her daddy told her that she'd have to wait
Her mama said, "don't make a big mistake"
But we'll keep driving till we're out of state
And when they find us it'll be too late.
Bo-Bo, Bo-Bo, Bobbie Sue
Ca-can't you see my love is true?
I want to ma-ma, ma-ma, marry you
Bo-Bo-Bo-Bo-Bo- Bobbie Sue.
Bo-Bo, Bo-Bo, Bobbie Sue
Ca-can't you see my love is true?
I want to ma-ma, ma-ma, marry you
Bo-Bo-Bo-Bo-Bo- Bobbie Sue.
Bob, Bob, Bob, Bob, Bob Bobbie Sue
Artikel Pilihan