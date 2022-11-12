Lirik Lagu Another Girl, Another Planet - The Only Ones dan Fakta di Baliknya

I always flirt with death

I look ill but I don't care about it

I can face your threats

And stand up straight and tall and shout about it

I think I'm on another world with you

With you

I'm on another planet with you

With you

You get under my skin

I don't find it irritating

You always play to win

But I won't need rehabilitating

I think I'm on another world with you

With you

I'm on another planet with you

With you

Another girl, another planet

Another girl, another planet

Space travel's in my blood

There ain't nothing I can do about it

Long journeys wear me out

But I know I can't live without it

I think I'm on another world with you

With you

I'm on another planet with you

With you

Another girl is loving you now

Another planet is holding you down

Another planet

Credit

Editor: Nopsi Marga