Lirik Lagu Another Girl, Another Planet - The Only Ones dan Fakta di Baliknya

I always flirt with death
I look ill but I don't care about it
I can face your threats
And stand up straight and tall and shout about it
I think I'm on another world with you
With you
I'm on another planet with you
With you
You get under my skin
I don't find it irritating
You always play to win
But I won't need rehabilitating
I think I'm on another world with you
With you
I'm on another planet with you
With you
Another girl, another planet
Another girl, another planet
Space travel's in my blood
There ain't nothing I can do about it
Long journeys wear me out
But I know I can't live without it
I think I'm on another world with you
With you
I'm on another planet with you
With you
Another girl is loving you now
Another planet is holding you down
Another planet
Editor: Nopsi Marga
