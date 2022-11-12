Lirik Lagu Who Needs You - The Orwells dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Who Needs You - The Orwells
You better toss your bullets
You better hide your guns
You better help the children
Let 'em have some fun
You better count your blessings
Kiss mom and pa
You better burn that flag
Cause it ain't against the law!
You better pledge your allegiance
You're not the only one
Listen up forefathers
I'm not your son
You better save the country
You better pass the flask
You better join the army
I said: "no thank you, dear old uncle Sam!"
You better toss your bullets
You better hide your guns
You better help the children
Let them have some fun, some fun, some fun!
Credit
Penyanyi: The Orwells
Penulis lagu: Mario Cuomo, Dominic Corso, Grant Brinner, Henry Brinner, Matt O’Keefe.
Album: Disgraceland
Dirilis: 31 Juli 2013
Label: Atlantic Records
Fakta di Balik Lagu Who Needs You – The Orwells
Who Needs You adalah lagu yang dikeluarkan oleh band rock indie asal Chicago, The Orwells.
Lagu Who Needs You dirilis pada 31 Juli 2013 sebagai single utama dari album kedua The Orwells, bertajuk Disgraceland.
