Lirik Lagu Who Needs You - The Orwells dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Who Needs You - The Orwells

You better toss your bullets

You better hide your guns

You better help the children

Let 'em have some fun

You better count your blessings

Kiss mom and pa

You better burn that flag

Cause it ain't against the law!

You better pledge your allegiance

You're not the only one

Listen up forefathers

I'm not your son

You better save the country

You better pass the flask

You better join the army

I said: "no thank you, dear old uncle Sam!"

You better toss your bullets

You better hide your guns

You better help the children

Let them have some fun, some fun, some fun!

Credit

Penyanyi: The Orwells

Penulis lagu: Mario Cuomo, Dominic Corso, Grant Brinner, Henry Brinner, Matt O’Keefe.

Album: Disgraceland

Dirilis: 31 Juli 2013

Label: Atlantic Records

Fakta di Balik Lagu Who Needs You – The Orwells

Who Needs You adalah lagu yang dikeluarkan oleh band rock indie asal Chicago, The Orwells.

Lagu Who Needs You dirilis pada 31 Juli 2013 sebagai single utama dari album kedua The Orwells, bertajuk Disgraceland.