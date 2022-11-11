Lirik Lagu My Dilemma - Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Dilemma - Selena Gomez

You make me so upset sometimes

I feel like I could lose my mind

The conversation goes nowhere

'Cause you're never gonna take me there

And I know what I know

And I know you're no good for me

Yeah, I know what I know

And I know it's not meant to be

Here's my dilemma: One half of me wants ya

And the other half wants to forget

My-my-my dilemma, from the moment I met ya

I just can't get you outta my head

And I tell myself to run from you, but I find myself attracted

To my dilemma, my dilemma

It's you, it's you

Your eyes have told a thousand lies

But I believe 'em when they look in mine

I heard the rumors, but you won't come clean

I guess I'm hopin' it's because of me

And I know what I know

And I know you're no good for me

Yeah, I know what I know

And I know it's not meant to be

Here's my dilemma: One half of me wants ya

And the other half wants to forget

My-my-my dilemma, from the moment I met ya

I just can't get you outta my head

And I tell myself to run from you, but I find myself attracted

To my dilemma, my dilemma

It's you, it's you, oh

I could live without you

Your smile, your eyes, the way you make me feel inside

I could live without you

But I don't wanna, I don't wanna, oh

Oh, you make me so upset sometimes

Here's my dilemma: One half of me wants ya (oh)

And the other half wants to forget

My-my-my dilemma, from the moment I met ya

I just can't get you outta my head (can't get you outta my)

And I tell myself to run from you, but I find myself attracted

To my dilemma, my dilemma

It's you, it's you