Lirik Lagu My Dilemma - Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 11 November 2022, 03:50 WIB
Selena Gomez.
Selena Gomez. /Instagram/@selengomez

Lirik Lagu My Dilemma - Selena Gomez

You make me so upset sometimes
I feel like I could lose my mind
The conversation goes nowhere
'Cause you're never gonna take me there
And I know what I know
And I know you're no good for me
Yeah, I know what I know
And I know it's not meant to be

Here's my dilemma: One half of me wants ya
And the other half wants to forget
My-my-my dilemma, from the moment I met ya
I just can't get you outta my head
And I tell myself to run from you, but I find myself attracted

To my dilemma, my dilemma
It's you, it's you

Your eyes have told a thousand lies
But I believe 'em when they look in mine
I heard the rumors, but you won't come clean
I guess I'm hopin' it's because of me

And I know what I know
And I know you're no good for me
Yeah, I know what I know
And I know it's not meant to be

Here's my dilemma: One half of me wants ya
And the other half wants to forget
My-my-my dilemma, from the moment I met ya
I just can't get you outta my head
And I tell myself to run from you, but I find myself attracted
To my dilemma, my dilemma
It's you, it's you, oh

I could live without you
Your smile, your eyes, the way you make me feel inside
I could live without you
But I don't wanna, I don't wanna, oh
Oh, you make me so upset sometimes

Here's my dilemma: One half of me wants ya (oh)
And the other half wants to forget
My-my-my dilemma, from the moment I met ya
I just can't get you outta my head (can't get you outta my)
And I tell myself to run from you, but I find myself attracted
To my dilemma, my dilemma
It's you, it's you

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Spotify

