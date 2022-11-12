Lirik Lagu Kiss You - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kiss You - One Direction
[Zayn:]
Oh, I just wanna take you anywhere that you'd like
We could go out any day, any night
Baby I'll take you there, take you there
Baby I'll take you there, yeah
[Harry:]
Oh, tell me, tell me, tell me, how to turn your love on
You can get, get anything that you want
Baby just shout it out, shout it out
Baby just shout it out, yeah
[Liam:]
And if you,
You want me too
Let's make a move
Yeah, so tell me girl if every time we
[All:]
To-o-uch
You get this kind of ru-u-ush
Baby, say yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
If you don't wanna take it slow
And you just wanna take me home
Baby, say yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
[Harry:]
And let me kiss you
[Zayn:]
Oh, baby, baby, don't you know you got what I need
Looking so good from your head to your feet
Come on come over here, over here
Come on come over here, yeah
[Niall:]
Oh, I just wanna show you off to all of my friends
Making them drool down their chinny-chin-chins
Baby, be mine tonight, mine tonight
Baby, be mine tonight, yeah
