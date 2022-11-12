Lirik Lagu Kiss You - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kiss You - One Direction

[Zayn:]

Oh, I just wanna take you anywhere that you'd like

We could go out any day, any night

Baby I'll take you there, take you there

Baby I'll take you there, yeah

[Harry:]

Oh, tell me, tell me, tell me, how to turn your love on

You can get, get anything that you want

Baby just shout it out, shout it out

Baby just shout it out, yeah

[Liam:]

And if you,

You want me too

Let's make a move

Yeah, so tell me girl if every time we

[All:]

To-o-uch

You get this kind of ru-u-ush

Baby, say yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

If you don't wanna take it slow

And you just wanna take me home

Baby, say yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Harry:]

And let me kiss you

[Zayn:]

Oh, baby, baby, don't you know you got what I need

Looking so good from your head to your feet

Come on come over here, over here

Come on come over here, yeah

[Niall:]

Oh, I just wanna show you off to all of my friends

Making them drool down their chinny-chin-chins

Baby, be mine tonight, mine tonight

Baby, be mine tonight, yeah