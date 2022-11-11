Lirik Lagu Bad Liar – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bad Liar – Selena Gomez
I was walking down the street the other day
Tryna distract myself
But then I see your face
Oh wait, that's someone else
Oh oh, tryna play it coy
Tryna make it disappear
But just like the battle of Troy
There's nothing subtle here, oh oh
In my room there's a king size space
Bigger than it used to be
If you want you can rent that place
Call me an amenity, oh oh
Even if it's in my dreams, oh
Ooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind
Oooooh every time I watch you serpentine
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no, not to think about you
No, no, no, no, I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no, not to give in to you
With my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar
I see how your attention builds
It's like looking in a mirror
Your touch like a happy pill
But still all we do is fear, oh oh
What could possibly happen next?
Can we focus on the love?
Paint my kiss across your chest
If you're the art, I'll be the brush
Ooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind
Oh ooh every time I watch you serpentine
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you (not to think about you)
No, no, no, no, not to think about you (not to think about you)
No, no, no, no, I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you (give it to you)
No, no, no, no, not to give in to you (give it to you)
With my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar
