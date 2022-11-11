Lirik Lagu Selfish Love - DJ Snake feat. Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Selfish Love - DJ Snake feat. Selena Gomez

Nadie tiene que decírmelo

Hablas con otra que no soy yo

Y te confieso que viéndolo

Baby, me dan ganas de tenerte

Just a little crush, got me over here thinkin'

"Does somebody else care, somebody else care?"

I know we got trust, but you be gettin' me thinkin'

"Does somebody else care, somebody else care?"

Tú quieres darme celos

All this time and we still got that selfish love

You like makin' me jealous (I like makin' you jealous)

Es un juego que queda entre tú y yo

Tú y yo, tú y yo

You know we got trust

(Yeah)

(Yeah)

Cómo me miran es obvio

Ven marca tu territorio

Este secreto entre lo' dos

Sé que te dan ganas de tenerme (te dan ganas de tenerme)

I get just a little rush when you're over there thinkin'

"Does somebody else care, somebody else care?" (ooh, ooh)

You know we got trust, but then again you thinkin'

"Does somebody else care, somebody else care?"

Me gusta darte celos

All this time and we still got that selfish love

I like makin' you jealous (I like makin' you jealous)

Es un juego que queda entre tú y yo

Tú y yo, tú y yo

You know we got trust

(Yeah)

(Yeah)

DJ Snake (eh)