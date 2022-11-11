Lirik Lagu Naturally - Selena Gomez & The Scene dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Naturally - Selena Gomez & The Scene
How you choose to express yourself
It's all your own, and I can tell
It comes naturally
It comes naturally
You follow what you feel inside
It's intuitive, you don't have to try
It comes naturally
Mmh, it comes naturally
And it takes my breath away
What you do so naturally
You are the thunder, and I am the lightning
And I love the way you know
Who you are, and to me, it's exciting
When you know it's meant to be
Everything comes naturally, it comes naturally
When you're with me, baby
Everything comes naturally, it comes naturally
Ba-ba-baby
You have a way of moving me
A force of nature, your energy
It comes naturally (you know it does)
It comes naturally (mmh-yeah)
And it takes my breath away (every time)
What you do so naturally
You are the thunder, and I am the lightning
And I love the way you know
Who you are, and to me, it's exciting
When you know it's meant to be
Artikel Pilihan