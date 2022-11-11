Lirik Lagu Naturally - Selena Gomez & The Scene dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Naturally - Selena Gomez & The Scene

How you choose to express yourself

It's all your own, and I can tell

It comes naturally

It comes naturally

You follow what you feel inside

It's intuitive, you don't have to try

It comes naturally

Mmh, it comes naturally

And it takes my breath away

What you do so naturally

You are the thunder, and I am the lightning

And I love the way you know

Who you are, and to me, it's exciting

When you know it's meant to be

Everything comes naturally, it comes naturally

When you're with me, baby

Everything comes naturally, it comes naturally

Ba-ba-baby

You have a way of moving me

A force of nature, your energy

It comes naturally (you know it does)

It comes naturally (mmh-yeah)

And it takes my breath away (every time)

What you do so naturally

You are the thunder, and I am the lightning

And I love the way you know

Who you are, and to me, it's exciting

When you know it's meant to be