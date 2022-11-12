Lirik Lagu Lyla - OASIS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lyla - OASIS

Calling all the stars to fall

And catch the silver sunlight in your hands

Come for me and set me free

Lift me up and take me where I stand

She believes in everything

And everyone and you and yours and mine

I've waited for a thousand years

For you to come and blow me out my mind

Hey Lyla!

The stars about to fall

So what do you say, Lyla?

The world around us makes me feel so small, Lyla!

If you can't hear me call then I can't say, Lyla!

Heaven help you catch me if I fall!

She's the queen of all I've seen

And every song and city far and near

Heaven-Hell my mademoiselle

She ring the bell for all the world to hear

Hey Lyla!

The stars about to fall

So what do you say, Lyla?

The world around us makes me feel so small, Lyla!

If you can't hear me call then I can't say, Lyla!

Heaven help you catch me if I fall!

Hey Lyla!

The stars about to fall

So what do you say, Lyla?

The world around us makes me feel so small, Lyla!

If you can't hear me call then I can't say, Lyla!

Heaven help you catch me if I fall!

Hey Lyla!

Hey Lyla!

Hey Lyla!

Credit

Penyanyi: OASIS

Penulis lagu; Noel Gallagher

Album: Don’t Believe the Truth

Dirilis: 16 Mei 2005

Label: Big Brother