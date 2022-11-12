Lirik Lagu Lyla - OASIS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Calling all the stars to fall
And catch the silver sunlight in your hands
Come for me and set me free
Lift me up and take me where I stand
She believes in everything
And everyone and you and yours and mine
I've waited for a thousand years
For you to come and blow me out my mind
Hey Lyla!
The stars about to fall
So what do you say, Lyla?
The world around us makes me feel so small, Lyla!
If you can't hear me call then I can't say, Lyla!
Heaven help you catch me if I fall!
She's the queen of all I've seen
And every song and city far and near
Heaven-Hell my mademoiselle
She ring the bell for all the world to hear
Hey Lyla!
The stars about to fall
So what do you say, Lyla?
The world around us makes me feel so small, Lyla!
If you can't hear me call then I can't say, Lyla!
Heaven help you catch me if I fall!
Hey Lyla!
The stars about to fall
So what do you say, Lyla?
The world around us makes me feel so small, Lyla!
If you can't hear me call then I can't say, Lyla!
Heaven help you catch me if I fall!
Credit
Penyanyi: OASIS
Penulis lagu; Noel Gallagher
Album: Don’t Believe the Truth
Dirilis: 16 Mei 2005
Label: Big Brother
