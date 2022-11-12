Lirik Lagu Time to Kill - OVERKILL dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Time to Kill - OVERKILL
Violent indecision, surge of mass religion
Let me out of prison
I'm just killing time
Every time I turn around
I start to hear familiar sound
Counting down as time stands still
Yes I think it's time to kill
Time to kill
All the mental anguish
Speaks a common language
I have yet to lavish a chance to walk away
Every time I turn around
I start to hear a familiar sound
Counting down as time stands still
Yes I think it's time to kill
Unknowing, unseeing
Revelations unfold before your eyes
Relenting, repenting
No time to think or compromise
Time falling, time calling
Into a void and seal the past
You're waiting, annihilating
Making it real, making it last
Worn out compromises
Must be out of rises
See through all the lies
We don't walk away
Every time we turn around
Start to hear that familiar sound
New beginnings time stands still
Yes I think it's time to kill
Credit
Penyanyi: OVERKILL
Penulis lagu:
Album: The Years of Decay
Dirilis: 1989
Fakta di Balik Lagu Time to Kill – OVERKILL
Time to Kill adalah salah satu lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh OVERKILL, sebuah band thrash metal dari Amerika.
