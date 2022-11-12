Lirik Lagu Time to Kill - OVERKILL dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Time to Kill - OVERKILL

Violent indecision, surge of mass religion

Let me out of prison

I'm just killing time

Every time I turn around

I start to hear familiar sound

Counting down as time stands still

Yes I think it's time to kill

Time to kill

All the mental anguish

Speaks a common language

I have yet to lavish a chance to walk away

Every time I turn around

I start to hear a familiar sound

Counting down as time stands still

Yes I think it's time to kill

Unknowing, unseeing

Revelations unfold before your eyes

Relenting, repenting

No time to think or compromise

Time falling, time calling

Into a void and seal the past

You're waiting, annihilating

Making it real, making it last

Worn out compromises

Must be out of rises

See through all the lies

We don't walk away

Every time we turn around

Start to hear that familiar sound

New beginnings time stands still

Yes I think it's time to kill

Credit

Penyanyi: OVERKILL

Penulis lagu:

Album: The Years of Decay

Dirilis: 1989

Fakta di Balik Lagu Time to Kill – OVERKILL

Time to Kill adalah salah satu lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh OVERKILL, sebuah band thrash metal dari Amerika.