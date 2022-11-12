Lirik Lagu American Made - The Oak Ridge Boys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu American Made - The Oak Ridge Boys

Seems everything I buy these days

Has got a foreign name.

From the kind of car I drive

To my video game.

I got a NIKON camera

A Sony colour TV

But the one that I love is from the U.S.A.

And standing next to me.

My baby is American Made

Born and bred in the U.S.A.

From her silky long hair to her sexy long legs

My baby is American Made.

She looks good in her tight blue jeans

She bought in Mexico.

And she loves wearing French perfume

Everywhere we go

But when it comes to the loving part

One thing is true

My baby's genuine U.S.A.

Red, white and blue.

My baby is American Made

Born and bred in the U.S.A.

From her silky long hair to her sexy long legs

My baby is American Made.

My baby is American Made,

Born and bred in the U.S.A.

From her silky long hair to her sexy long legs

My baby is American Made.

My baby is American Made, o yes she is.

Born and bred in the U.S.A.

From her silky long hair to her sexy long legs

My baby is American Made.

My baby is American Made, ah hum.

Born and bred in the U.S.A.

From her silky long hair to her sexy long legs

My baby is American Made.

Credit