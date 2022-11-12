Lirik Lagu American Made - The Oak Ridge Boys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu American Made - The Oak Ridge Boys
Seems everything I buy these days
Has got a foreign name.
From the kind of car I drive
To my video game.
I got a NIKON camera
A Sony colour TV
But the one that I love is from the U.S.A.
And standing next to me.
My baby is American Made
Born and bred in the U.S.A.
From her silky long hair to her sexy long legs
My baby is American Made.
She looks good in her tight blue jeans
She bought in Mexico.
And she loves wearing French perfume
Everywhere we go
But when it comes to the loving part
One thing is true
My baby's genuine U.S.A.
Red, white and blue.
My baby is American Made
Born and bred in the U.S.A.
From her silky long hair to her sexy long legs
My baby is American Made.
My baby is American Made,
Born and bred in the U.S.A.
From her silky long hair to her sexy long legs
My baby is American Made.
My baby is American Made, o yes she is.
Born and bred in the U.S.A.
From her silky long hair to her sexy long legs
My baby is American Made.
My baby is American Made, ah hum.
Born and bred in the U.S.A.
From her silky long hair to her sexy long legs
My baby is American Made.
