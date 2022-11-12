Lirik Lagu Come On In - The Oak Ridge Boys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Come On In - The Oak Ridge Boys
When I get tired and a little lonely, the worlds turned it's cold back on me
When I'm about to swear I ain't got a friend left to my name
Instead of sinking a little lower I start making tracks on over
To a place where the sun shines day and night and where I know I'll hear you say
Come on in, baby take you coat off, come on in, baby take a load off
Come on in, baby shake the blues off I'm gonna love that frown away
Come on in, baby put a smile on, come on in, baby tell me what's wrong
Come on in, the blues will be long gone I'm gonna love your hurt away
When I feel a lonesome night coming on, every thing I did all day went wrong
There's a black cloud following me around and I just can't get away
Instead of sinking a little lower I start making tracks on over
To a place where the sun shines day and night and I know I'll hear you say
Come on in, baby take you coat off, come on in, baby take a load off
Come on in, baby shake the blues off I'm gonna love that frown away
Come on in, baby put a smile on, come on in, baby tell me what's wrong
Come on in, the blues will be long gone I'm gonna love your hurt away
Come on in, baby take you coat off, come on in, baby take a load off
Come on in, baby shake the blues off I'm gonna love that frown away
Come on in, baby put a smile on, come on in, baby tell me what's wrong
Come on in, the blues will be long gone I'm gonna love your hurt away
Credit
Penyanyi: The Oak Ridge Boys
Penulis lagu: Michael Clark
Album: Room Service
Dirilis: 1978
Label: ABC Records
