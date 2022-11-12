Lirik Lagu Come On In - The Oak Ridge Boys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Come On In - The Oak Ridge Boys

When I get tired and a little lonely, the worlds turned it's cold back on me

When I'm about to swear I ain't got a friend left to my name

Instead of sinking a little lower I start making tracks on over

To a place where the sun shines day and night and where I know I'll hear you say

Come on in, baby take you coat off, come on in, baby take a load off

Come on in, baby shake the blues off I'm gonna love that frown away

Come on in, baby put a smile on, come on in, baby tell me what's wrong

Come on in, the blues will be long gone I'm gonna love your hurt away

When I feel a lonesome night coming on, every thing I did all day went wrong

There's a black cloud following me around and I just can't get away

Instead of sinking a little lower I start making tracks on over

To a place where the sun shines day and night and I know I'll hear you say

Come on in, baby take you coat off, come on in, baby take a load off

Come on in, baby shake the blues off I'm gonna love that frown away

Come on in, baby put a smile on, come on in, baby tell me what's wrong

Come on in, the blues will be long gone I'm gonna love your hurt away

Come on in, baby take you coat off, come on in, baby take a load off

Come on in, baby shake the blues off I'm gonna love that frown away

Come on in, baby put a smile on, come on in, baby tell me what's wrong

Come on in, the blues will be long gone I'm gonna love your hurt away

Credit

Penyanyi: The Oak Ridge Boys

Penulis lagu: Michael Clark

Album: Room Service

Dirilis: 1978

Label: ABC Records

