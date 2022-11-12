Lirik Lagu Best Song Ever - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Best Song Ever - One Direction

[Harry:]

Maybe it's the way she walked (wow)

Straight into my heart and stole it

Through the doors and passed the guards (wow)

Just like she already owned it

[Zayn:]

I said, "Can you give it back to me?"

She said, "Never in your wildest dreams."

[All:]

And we danced all night to the best song ever

We knew every line

Now I can't remember

How it goes but I know

That I won't forget her

'Cause we danced all night to the best song ever

I think it went oh, oh, oh

I think it went yeah, yeah, yeah

I think it goes...

[Liam:]

Said her name was Georgia Rose (wow)

And her daddy was a dentist

[Harry:]

Said I had a dirty mouth (I got a dirty mouth)

But she kissed me like she meant it

[Niall:]

I said, "Can I take you home with me?"

She said, "Never in your wildest dreams."

[All:]

And we danced all night to the best song ever

We knew every line

Now I can't remember

How it goes but I know

That I won't forget her

'Cause we danced all night to the best song ever