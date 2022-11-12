Lirik Lagu Best Song Ever - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Best Song Ever - One Direction
[Harry:]
Maybe it's the way she walked (wow)
Straight into my heart and stole it
Through the doors and passed the guards (wow)
Just like she already owned it
[Zayn:]
I said, "Can you give it back to me?"
She said, "Never in your wildest dreams."
[All:]
And we danced all night to the best song ever
We knew every line
Now I can't remember
How it goes but I know
That I won't forget her
'Cause we danced all night to the best song ever
I think it went oh, oh, oh
I think it went yeah, yeah, yeah
I think it goes...
[Liam:]
Said her name was Georgia Rose (wow)
And her daddy was a dentist
[Harry:]
Said I had a dirty mouth (I got a dirty mouth)
But she kissed me like she meant it
[Niall:]
I said, "Can I take you home with me?"
She said, "Never in your wildest dreams."
[All:]
And we danced all night to the best song ever
We knew every line
Now I can't remember
How it goes but I know
That I won't forget her
'Cause we danced all night to the best song ever
