Lirik Lagu Let's Hurt Tonight - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Let's Hurt Tonight - OneRepublic

When, when we came home

Worn to the bones

I told myself, "This could get rough."

And when, when I was off

Which happened a lot

You came to me and said, "That's enough."

Oh, I know that this love is pain

But we can't cut it from out these veins

No

So I'll hit the lights and you lock the doors

We ain't leaving this room 'til we both feel more

Don't walk away, don't roll your eyes

They say love is pain. Well, darling, let's hurt tonight

When, when you came home

Worn to the bones

I told myself, "This could get rough."

Oh, I know you're feeling insane

Tell me something that I can explain

Oh

I'll hit the lights and you lock the doors

Tell me all of the things that you couldn't before

Don't walk away, don't roll your eyes

They say love is pain. Well, darling, let's hurt tonight

If this love is pain then, darling, let's hurt, oh, tonight

So you hit the lights and I'll lock the doors

Let's say all of the things that we couldn't before

Won't walk away, won't roll my eyes

They say love is pain. Well, darling, let's hurt tonight

If this love is pain, then, honey, let's love tonight