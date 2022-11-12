Lirik Lagu Let's Hurt Tonight - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Let's Hurt Tonight - OneRepublic
When, when we came home
Worn to the bones
I told myself, "This could get rough."
And when, when I was off
Which happened a lot
You came to me and said, "That's enough."
Oh, I know that this love is pain
But we can't cut it from out these veins
No
So I'll hit the lights and you lock the doors
We ain't leaving this room 'til we both feel more
Don't walk away, don't roll your eyes
They say love is pain. Well, darling, let's hurt tonight
When, when you came home
Worn to the bones
I told myself, "This could get rough."
Oh, I know you're feeling insane
Tell me something that I can explain
Oh
I'll hit the lights and you lock the doors
Tell me all of the things that you couldn't before
Don't walk away, don't roll your eyes
They say love is pain. Well, darling, let's hurt tonight
If this love is pain then, darling, let's hurt, oh, tonight
So you hit the lights and I'll lock the doors
Let's say all of the things that we couldn't before
Won't walk away, won't roll my eyes
They say love is pain. Well, darling, let's hurt tonight
If this love is pain, then, honey, let's love tonight
