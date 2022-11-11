Lirik Lagu Butterfly Effect - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Butterfly Effect - Travis Scott

All the commas

Murda on the beat so it's not nice

Ooh, hmm

For this life I cannot change (change)

Hidden Hills, deep off in the main (main)

M&M's, sweet like candy cane (cane)

Drop the top, pop it, let it bang (pop it, pop it)

For this life I cannot change

Hidden Hills, deep off in the main

M&M's, sweet like candy cane

Drop the top, pop it, let it bang (pop it, pop it)

Drop the top, play hide and seek (yeah)

Jump inside, jump straight to the league (league)

Take a sip, feel just how I be (it's lit)

On freeway, but no, ain't nothin' free (straight up!)

Bend laws, bend lanes (skrrt, skrrt)

Been bustin' bills, but still, ain't nothin' change (skrrt, skrrt)

You in the mob soon as you rock the chain (mob)

She caught the waves just thumbin' through my braids (alright)

Heatin' up, baby, I'm just heatin' up (it's lit)

Need ya love, not a need it is a must (yeah)

Feelin' stuck, you know how to keep me up (yeah, yeah)

Icy love, icy like a hockey puck (alright)

For this life I cannot change (change)

Hidden Hills, deep off in the main (main)

M&M's, sweet like candy cane (cane)

Drop the top, pop it, let it bang (pop it, pop it)

For this life I cannot change

Hidden Hills, deep off in the main (yeah, yeah)

M&M's, sweet like candy cane

Drop the top, pop it, let it bang

All the ones, all the chains piled on the mantle (yeah)

All the dawgs

All the dawgs low creep right behind me in the Phantom, yeah (it's lit)

Never go, never go dip on the set, stayed Santana, yeah

Run it back, turn the lights on when I hit up Green Lantern (it's lit, alright)

Yeah, fly the broads, fly the dawgs down to Atlanta, yeah

In the cut in Medusa, lay low, yeah, I might be, yeah

Roll up, help me calm down when I'm movin' high speed, yeah

If I send one, need to text back 'cause you know what I need (straight up)

Oh, please (oh, please), oh, me (oh, me) oh, my (oh, my)

We been movin', we been movin' for some time (alright)

Flexin', flexin' try to exercise

Exercise, exercise, exercise, exercise (yeah, yeah)

For this life I cannot change (change)

Hidden Hills, deep off in the main (main)

M&M's, sweet like candy cane (cane)

Drop the top, pop it, let it bang (pop it, pop it)

For this life I cannot change

Hidden Hills, deep off in the main

M&M's, sweet like candy cane (cane)

Drop the top, pop it, let it bang (bang)

Yah

Credit:

Title: Butterfly Effect

Artis: Travis Scott

Dirilis: 2017

Genre: Astroworld

Fakta di Balik Lagu Butterfly Effect – Travis Scott

Lagu Butterfly Effect merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Travis Scott yang bertajuk Astroworld yang diriilis pada tahun 2017.

Travis Scott adalah seorang rapper,penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan produser rekaman asal Amerika. Nama panggungnya adalah senama paman kesayangan yang dipadukan dengan nama depan salah satu inspirasinya, Kid Cudi yang bernama asli Scott Mecudi.