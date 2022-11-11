Lirik Lagu Butterfly Effect - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Butterfly Effect - Travis Scott
All the commas
Murda on the beat so it's not nice
Ooh, hmm
For this life I cannot change (change)
Hidden Hills, deep off in the main (main)
M&M's, sweet like candy cane (cane)
Drop the top, pop it, let it bang (pop it, pop it)
For this life I cannot change
Hidden Hills, deep off in the main
M&M's, sweet like candy cane
Drop the top, pop it, let it bang (pop it, pop it)
Drop the top, play hide and seek (yeah)
Jump inside, jump straight to the league (league)
Take a sip, feel just how I be (it's lit)
On freeway, but no, ain't nothin' free (straight up!)
Bend laws, bend lanes (skrrt, skrrt)
Been bustin' bills, but still, ain't nothin' change (skrrt, skrrt)
You in the mob soon as you rock the chain (mob)
She caught the waves just thumbin' through my braids (alright)
Heatin' up, baby, I'm just heatin' up (it's lit)
Need ya love, not a need it is a must (yeah)
Feelin' stuck, you know how to keep me up (yeah, yeah)
Icy love, icy like a hockey puck (alright)
For this life I cannot change (change)
Hidden Hills, deep off in the main (main)
M&M's, sweet like candy cane (cane)
Drop the top, pop it, let it bang (pop it, pop it)
For this life I cannot change
Hidden Hills, deep off in the main (yeah, yeah)
M&M's, sweet like candy cane
Drop the top, pop it, let it bang
All the ones, all the chains piled on the mantle (yeah)
All the dawgs
All the dawgs low creep right behind me in the Phantom, yeah (it's lit)
Never go, never go dip on the set, stayed Santana, yeah
Run it back, turn the lights on when I hit up Green Lantern (it's lit, alright)
Yeah, fly the broads, fly the dawgs down to Atlanta, yeah
In the cut in Medusa, lay low, yeah, I might be, yeah
Roll up, help me calm down when I'm movin' high speed, yeah
If I send one, need to text back 'cause you know what I need (straight up)
Oh, please (oh, please), oh, me (oh, me) oh, my (oh, my)
We been movin', we been movin' for some time (alright)
Flexin', flexin' try to exercise
Exercise, exercise, exercise, exercise (yeah, yeah)
For this life I cannot change (change)
Hidden Hills, deep off in the main (main)
M&M's, sweet like candy cane (cane)
Drop the top, pop it, let it bang (pop it, pop it)
For this life I cannot change
Hidden Hills, deep off in the main
M&M's, sweet like candy cane (cane)
Drop the top, pop it, let it bang (bang)
Yah
Credit:
Title: Butterfly Effect
Artis: Travis Scott
Dirilis: 2017
Genre: Astroworld
Fakta di Balik Lagu Butterfly Effect – Travis Scott
Lagu Butterfly Effect merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Travis Scott yang bertajuk Astroworld yang diriilis pada tahun 2017.
Travis Scott adalah seorang rapper,penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan produser rekaman asal Amerika. Nama panggungnya adalah senama paman kesayangan yang dipadukan dengan nama depan salah satu inspirasinya, Kid Cudi yang bernama asli Scott Mecudi.
Artikel Pilihan