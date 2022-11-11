Lirik Lagu Coffee Bean - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Coffee Bean- Travis Scott

Bad-bad news, I'm just bad-bad news

Good thing, the two, Bonnie and Clyde

The money and who?

It's bad news, bad-bad for you

But I'm back on the coffee bean

Anything in between (this is all, this is all)

Back of the coffee line

Back-back-back in the bathroom line (this is all)

How would you feel if I had you?

Trust me, you'd be mad too

But shawty, we can be mad cool

Just hit me if anything past due

Your family told you I'm a bad move

Plus I'm already a black dude

Leavin' the bathroom, my hands is half-rinsed

If only a nigga just had sense

Speaking in past tense

It's been a week and a half since

We ain't been speaking and that meant

You feeling free in my absence

I've been going through a lot behind this glass tint, yeah

(This is all, this is all)

Back of the coffee line

Back-back-back in the bathroom line (this is-)

I know they told you I'd be bad for you

Don't worry I'll be back for you

All the money and cars

Stripper hoes and the tattoos, bad news

Back off a coffee bean

Reflecting on all you see (this is all, this is all)

Stressing over award shows

She's stressin' over her wardrobe

Bought the mansion on foreclose

No matter how many tickets your tour sold

You feel this deep in your torso

Feel like someone's readin' your horoscope

Some shit only me and the Lord knows

SOS, that's for those who hear this in morse code

Too many doors closed Cul-de-sacs and foor doors

Still ended up at the North Pole

This is where remorse goes

This shit'll have you in divorce court

Fighting over your seeds, writing over your deeds, sliding over your keys

Alimony and fees, as your lawyer proceeds

To give out bad news

I'm just bad-bad news

Good thing, the two, Bonnie and Clyde

The money and who?

It's bad news, bad-bad for you

But I'm back on the coffee bean

Anything in between (this is all, this is all)

Back of the coffee line

Back-back-back in the bathroom line (this is all)

Credit:

Title: Coffee Bean

Artis: Travis Scott

Album: Astroworld

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: Hip Hop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Coffee Bean – Travis Scott

Lagu Coffee Bean merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Travis Scott yang bertajuk Astroworld yang diriilis pada tahun 2018.