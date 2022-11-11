Lirik Lagu Coffee Bean - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Coffee Bean- Travis Scott
Bad-bad news, I'm just bad-bad news
Good thing, the two, Bonnie and Clyde
The money and who?
It's bad news, bad-bad for you
But I'm back on the coffee bean
Anything in between (this is all, this is all)
Back of the coffee line
Back-back-back in the bathroom line (this is all)
How would you feel if I had you?
Trust me, you'd be mad too
But shawty, we can be mad cool
Just hit me if anything past due
Your family told you I'm a bad move
Plus I'm already a black dude
Leavin' the bathroom, my hands is half-rinsed
If only a nigga just had sense
Speaking in past tense
It's been a week and a half since
We ain't been speaking and that meant
You feeling free in my absence
I've been going through a lot behind this glass tint, yeah
(This is all, this is all)
Back of the coffee line
Back-back-back in the bathroom line (this is-)
I know they told you I'd be bad for you
Don't worry I'll be back for you
All the money and cars
Stripper hoes and the tattoos, bad news
Back off a coffee bean
Reflecting on all you see (this is all, this is all)
Stressing over award shows
She's stressin' over her wardrobe
Bought the mansion on foreclose
No matter how many tickets your tour sold
You feel this deep in your torso
Feel like someone's readin' your horoscope
Some shit only me and the Lord knows
SOS, that's for those who hear this in morse code
Too many doors closed Cul-de-sacs and foor doors
Still ended up at the North Pole
This is where remorse goes
This shit'll have you in divorce court
Fighting over your seeds, writing over your deeds, sliding over your keys
Alimony and fees, as your lawyer proceeds
To give out bad news
I'm just bad-bad news
Good thing, the two, Bonnie and Clyde
The money and who?
It's bad news, bad-bad for you
But I'm back on the coffee bean
Anything in between (this is all, this is all)
Back of the coffee line
Back-back-back in the bathroom line (this is all)
Credit:
Title: Coffee Bean
Artis: Travis Scott
Album: Astroworld
Dirilis: 2018
Genre: Hip Hop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Coffee Bean – Travis Scott
Lagu Coffee Bean merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Travis Scott yang bertajuk Astroworld yang diriilis pada tahun 2018.
