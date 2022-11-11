Lirik Lagu Yosemite - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Yosemite- Travis Scott

Ice on my neck, flawless baguettes

Hop off a jet, barely get rest

Cash through the month, I get a check

Yves Saint Laurent on my pants and my chest

Chanel, her dress

Clean up her mess

I eat her flesh, you know the rest

Count up a hun', cop a Rolex

Shine like the sun, you truly blessed

Two-tone Patek

In the Clearport like I Uber these jets

VVS's on me got my Gucci shirt wet

Put a M in my bag, I'ma get used to these racks

I went to school where they teach you finesse

Five hundred shoes for the drip I invest

I'm the boss man, I keep cash in the desk

Know the coupe fast when it end with a S

Now that I'm home, back off the road

We shut it down, where it ain't so

With checks in the streets, J number 4's

Saint Laurent feet, put it on toes

Take it with me, double your dose

Covered with angels that's watching my soul

Jet got a bed, it's bigger windows

Said I'll be there in 10, but I got there in four

I feel like I'm chosen, I'm covered in gold

I left her wide open, no self control

Took nothing but five minutes, she hopped in and drove

Credit:

Title: Yosemite

Artis: Travis Scott

Album: Astroworld

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: Hip Hop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Yosemite – Travis Scott

Lagu Yosemite merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Travis Scott yang bertajuk Astroworld yang diriilis pada tahun 2018.