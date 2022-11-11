Lirik Lagu Yosemite - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Yosemite- Travis Scott
Ice on my neck, flawless baguettes
Hop off a jet, barely get rest
Cash through the month, I get a check
Yves Saint Laurent on my pants and my chest
Chanel, her dress
Clean up her mess
I eat her flesh, you know the rest
Count up a hun', cop a Rolex
Shine like the sun, you truly blessed
Two-tone Patek
In the Clearport like I Uber these jets
VVS's on me got my Gucci shirt wet
Put a M in my bag, I'ma get used to these racks
I went to school where they teach you finesse
Five hundred shoes for the drip I invest
I'm the boss man, I keep cash in the desk
Know the coupe fast when it end with a S
Now that I'm home, back off the road
We shut it down, where it ain't so
With checks in the streets, J number 4's
Saint Laurent feet, put it on toes
Take it with me, double your dose
Covered with angels that's watching my soul
Jet got a bed, it's bigger windows
Said I'll be there in 10, but I got there in four
I feel like I'm chosen, I'm covered in gold
I left her wide open, no self control
Took nothing but five minutes, she hopped in and drove
Ice on my neck, flawless baguettes
Hop off a jet, barely get rest
Cash through the month, I get a check
Yves Saint Laurent on my pants and my chest
Chanel, her dress
Clean up her mess
I eat her flesh, you know the rest
Count up a hun', cop a Rolex
Shine like the sun, you truly blessed
Two-tone Pateks
In the Cleaport like I Uber the jets
VVS's on me got my Louie shirt wet
It's a M in my bag and get used to these racks
I went to school where they teach you finesse
Five hundred shoes for the drip I invest
I'm the boss man, I keep cash in the desk
Know the coupe fast when it end with a S
La Flame on a island
Me and Cash, Gunna hopped on a LearJet
Got Prada's, every colour
And I got CC's you ain't seen yet
Said I'd kick the cup and now I'm asking, "Where the codeine at"?
30 pointers and up, Eliantte
Drippin', my whole team wet
Credit:
Title: Yosemite
Artis: Travis Scott
Album: Astroworld
Dirilis: 2018
Genre: Hip Hop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Yosemite – Travis Scott
Lagu Yosemite merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Travis Scott yang bertajuk Astroworld yang diriilis pada tahun 2018.
