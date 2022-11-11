Lirik Lagu Houstonfornication - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Houstonfornication - Travis Scott

I might need me some ventilation

A little vacation, Houstonfornication

Mind redefine new renovations

Space coupe back out of the space station

Float around town do that on the daily

How I'm supposed to feel safe, twelve live adjacent (Twelve)

Yeah crib built like a prison where the bitch is gated (Yeah)

Yeah, spendin' all my time up there gettin' faded (it's lit)

Handin' out the E! to the Entertainment (Alright)

Yeah, you know on this side

It's poppin' and it's dangerous (Pop it, pop it)

Ridin' through the clouds we goin' through the vapors (Phew phew)

I'm just tryna get the paper, stayin' out the papers

It ain't easily done it ain't easy (Yeah)

Pop a seal like it's Chris, make it look breezy (It's lit)

Wedding bands on my fist, shit it's freezing (Straight up)

Throw the bands get a kiss then she leave me (Cash)

I just want the peace, it's still Lambo' over Mercedez (Yuh)

Just built the Astroworld playground

To play with my baby, yuh (My baby)

Had a few pop singers, anyone could be yo' mama (Yeah)

Had some real conversations with my nigga, Bill

About congress, yeah (Straight up)

We at the fest come and link, per-request (Yeah, alright)

Send the pin drop it in GPS (Yeah, yeah)

Seein' flashes, oh, no, no, that's my neck (Yeah, it's lit)

I've been livin' paranoid watch yo' step (Yeah, yeah)

Ain't never freein' up and never let y'all man

We always forgive but don't forget easily (Oh, no)

Cut my phone off so they can never reach me

Life is just a maze goin' through my phases (Yeah)

I might need me some ventilation

A little vacation, Houstonfornication

Mind redefine new renovations

Space coupe back out of the space station

If it rides on the East land on the West

We gon' make that shit pop bust it for a check

Caught a plays link the squad we gon' make it cash

Yeah, nobody can press me but the press

Nobody can check me when it's chess (Ah, nah, for real)

They comin' at my neck like Gillette (Gillette)

I'm out the cash that's the butterfly effect

I've been locked in for so long I done got dreads

Took the girl off the net worked it up the net

Iced out watches for the game Pattek the set

Had to move up off my block, it took finesse yeah

Just keep droppin' them bombs

You should probably save your breath, yeah

We ain't gone play the steel why you tryna funk the flex, yeah

All my dogs in my wheel they gon' ride through the death, yeah

Elevator up the hill we ain't never take the steps (Yeah, yeah)

Ain't never freein' up and never let y'all man

We always forgive but don't forget easily (Oh, no)

Cut my phone off so they can never reach me

Life is just a maze goin' through my phases (Yeah)

I might need me some ventilation

A little vacation, Houstonfornication

Mind redefine new renovations

Space coupe back out of the space station

If it rides on the East land on the West

We gon' make that shit pop bust it for a check

Caught a plays link the squad we gon' make it cash

Credit:

Artis: Travis Scott

Title: Houstonfornication

Album: Astroworld

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: Hip Hop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Houstonfornication – Travis Scott

Lagu Houstonfornication merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Travis Scott yang bertajuk Astroworld yang resmi diriilis pada tahun 2018.