Lirik Lagu Stop Trying to Be God - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stop Tring to Be God - Travis Scott

The fritters, the missiles, the humans

All gathered in secrecy

And flying high as a kite

Hmm-hmm

Just know what this about

Hmm-hmm-hmm, hmm-hmm

Palm trees, oceans, fresh air that can break your heart

Hmm-hmm

Stop tryna be God

Hmm-hmm, hmm-hm

Hmm-hmm

Stop tryna be God

Hmm-hmm

That's not who you- are

Hmm-hmm

Stop tryna be God

Hmm-hmm

That's just not your- job

Hmm-hmm

Stop tryna be God, God

Ride for it every night

Visions and these angles tight

Truth be told, I never try

Diamonds are the wife of life

All three Rollies look alike

After two you get a hook-up price

Stripper never worked a nine-to-five

Delta and I ship it overnight

Stop tryna be God almighty

Fuck the money, never leave your people behind, yeah

It's never love, no matter what you try

Still can see it comin' down your eyes

'Cause they did not create commandments (ooh-ooh)

When you hustle, always make it fancy (ooh-ooh)

The signal's far from what you can be (ooh-ooh)

'Cause air traffic controls the landing

Yeah, yeah yeah yeah

Hmm-hmm

Stop tryna be God

Hmm-hmm, hmm-hm

Hmm-hmm

Stop tryna be God

Hmm-hmm

That's not who you- are

Hmm-hmm

Stop tryna be God

Hmm-hmm

That's just not your- job

Hmm-hmm

Stop tryna be God, God

Stop tryna play God almighty

Always keep your circle tight

I been wantin' shit my whole life

I wanted you bad, not tryna play God tonight

If I love her I'ma pass her one

First rule of war, you find an act of one

You can't win a trophy or a plaque off her

But never turn your back on her

'Cause they did not create commandments

When you hustle, always make it fancy

The signal's far from what you can be

'Cause air traffic controls the landing

Yeah, yeah yeah yeah

You won't succeed tryna learn me

Stick to the roads in my journey

Stay out of court when you got the attorney

She say she love 'em, want to really burn me

Hmm-hmm

Stop tryna be God

Hmm-hmm, hmm-hm

Hmm-hmm

Stop tryna be God

Hmm-hmm

That's not who you- are

Hmm-hmm

Stop tryna be God

Hmm-hmm

That's just not your- job

Hmm-hmm

Stop tryna be God, God

Is it the complex of the saint that's keepin' you so, so still?

Is it a coat of old paint that's peelin' every day against our will?

Is it too long since the last open conversation you had? Oh, no

And did you see the void in the past?

And can you ever see it comin' back?

Well, can you always be a step ahead of it for me?

Well, can you always be a step ahead of it for me?

Woah-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh

That it?

Credit:

Artis: Travis Scott

Album: Astroworld

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: Hip Hop

Title: Stop Trying to Be God

Fakta di Balik Lagu Stop Trying to Be God – Travis Scott

Lagu Stop Trying to Be God merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Travis Scott yang bertajuk Astroworld yang resmi diriilis pada tahun 2018.