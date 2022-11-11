Lirik Lagu The Scotts - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Scotts - Travis Scott

Let's go

We see the hype outside (yeah)

Right from the house, uh

Took it straight from outside (yeah)

Straight to the couch

We put the mic outside (yeah)

Air that shit out, uh

You lettin' the Scotts outside (yeah)

We runnin' the scouts

Ain't no controllin' the gang (yeah, yeah, yeah)

They never leave

I got tats over my veins (yeah)

'Cause that what I bleed

She drink a lot of the bourbon (yeah)

Like she from the street, uh

We got control of the flows and, huh, uh, uh (yeah, mm)

We heard that your wave went dry (yeah)

We floodin' the drought, uh (mm)

Heard that your hood outside (yeah)

We added some routes (mm)

We havin' the goods outside (mm)

Move it in and out (mm)

You lettin' the Scotts outside (mm)

We runnin' the scouts

Nigga, the cops outside (yeah)

Lock up the house (yeah, yeah)

We keep the team on high (huh)

Some gold in they mouth (yeah, yeah)

Nigga, the Porsche outside (huh)

Without the top (yeah, nigga, yeah, yeah)

She want a mimosa-sa (yeah)

Bring in the shots (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Tell these phony bitches "beat it"

With that Photoshoppin', body Adobe, help me

She in there makin' panini, she know I got all the bread

She know me, got it

On my hustle, havin' visions

It's been a minute since my niggas done owned it, howdy (huh, huh)

Cleveland boy, he make 'em pay

Yes, that Cleveland boy, he done made a way, hey

Headed for somewhere to go, anywhere cinema these, these

Niggas don't know where to go

Gotta keep givin' 'em heat, heat (yeah)

Time to go double though, time they add up the math, math

And I've been dealin' with so many things, havin' so many dreams

Let's go

Credit:

Artis: Travis Scott feat. Kid Cudi

Dirilis: 2020

Genre: Hip Hop

Title: The Scotts

