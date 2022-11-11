Lirik Lagu The Scotts - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Scotts - Travis Scott
Let's go
We see the hype outside (yeah)
Right from the house, uh
Took it straight from outside (yeah)
Straight to the couch
We put the mic outside (yeah)
Air that shit out, uh
You lettin' the Scotts outside (yeah)
We runnin' the scouts
Ain't no controllin' the gang (yeah, yeah, yeah)
They never leave
I got tats over my veins (yeah)
'Cause that what I bleed
She drink a lot of the bourbon (yeah)
Like she from the street, uh
We got control of the flows and, huh, uh, uh (yeah, mm)
We heard that your wave went dry (yeah)
We floodin' the drought, uh (mm)
Heard that your hood outside (yeah)
We added some routes (mm)
We havin' the goods outside (mm)
Move it in and out (mm)
You lettin' the Scotts outside (mm)
We runnin' the scouts
Nigga, the cops outside (yeah)
Lock up the house (yeah, yeah)
We keep the team on high (huh)
Some gold in they mouth (yeah, yeah)
Nigga, the Porsche outside (huh)
Without the top (yeah, nigga, yeah, yeah)
She want a mimosa-sa (yeah)
Bring in the shots (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Tell these phony bitches "beat it"
With that Photoshoppin', body Adobe, help me
She in there makin' panini, she know I got all the bread
She know me, got it
On my hustle, havin' visions
It's been a minute since my niggas done owned it, howdy (huh, huh)
Cleveland boy, he make 'em pay
Yes, that Cleveland boy, he done made a way, hey
Headed for somewhere to go, anywhere cinema these, these
Niggas don't know where to go
Gotta keep givin' 'em heat, heat (yeah)
Time to go double though, time they add up the math, math
And I've been dealin' with so many things, havin' so many dreams
Let's go
Credit:
Artis: Travis Scott feat. Kid Cudi
Dirilis: 2020
Genre: Hip Hop
Title: The Scotts
Fakta di Balik Lagu The Scotts – Travis Scott feat. Kid Cudi
