Lirik Lagu Supercuts - Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

I thought
I would be good by now
I'd have it figured all out
We skipped the scenic route
And oh well
At least I never lied
Still I'm always the bad guy
So much for being nice
'Cause I don't wanna be someone who makes you happy
Then lets you down, we'll both feel crappy
I'll hate your friends when this shit ends, well alright
And I don't wanna make your mamma cry at dinner
And see her at the mall next winter
At Supercuts, she hates my guts, well alright
But I don't
Don't need a hand to hold
Don't need you to console me
It's honestly getting old
Well I've thought
Of so many places we could go
Well maybe I'm better off at home
Maybe I'm better on my own
'Cause I don't wanna be someone who makes you happy
Then lets you down, we'll both feel crappy
I'll hate your friends when this shit ends, well alright
And I don't wanna make your mamma cry at dinner
And see her at the mall next winter
At Supercuts, she hates my guts, well alright
Found me drowning in this bullshit again
Started something that we're just gonna end
Wonder if we would be better as friends
But we won't
'Cause I don't wanna be someone who makes you happy
Then lets you down, we'll both feel crappy
I'll hate your friends when this shit ends, well alright
And I don't wanna make your mamma cry at dinner
And see her at the mall next winter
At Supercuts, she hates my guts, well alright
Supercuts
