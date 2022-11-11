Lirik Lagu Supercuts - Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Supercuts - Jeremy Zucker

I thought

I would be good by now

I'd have it figured all out

We skipped the scenic route

And oh well

At least I never lied

Still I'm always the bad guy

So much for being nice

'Cause I don't wanna be someone who makes you happy

Then lets you down, we'll both feel crappy

I'll hate your friends when this shit ends, well alright

And I don't wanna make your mamma cry at dinner

And see her at the mall next winter

At Supercuts, she hates my guts, well alright

But I don't

Don't need a hand to hold

Don't need you to console me

It's honestly getting old

Well I've thought

Of so many places we could go

Well maybe I'm better off at home

Maybe I'm better on my own

'Cause I don't wanna be someone who makes you happy

Then lets you down, we'll both feel crappy

I'll hate your friends when this shit ends, well alright

And I don't wanna make your mamma cry at dinner

And see her at the mall next winter

At Supercuts, she hates my guts, well alright

Found me drowning in this bullshit again

Started something that we're just gonna end

Wonder if we would be better as friends

But we won't

'Cause I don't wanna be someone who makes you happy

Then lets you down, we'll both feel crappy

I'll hate your friends when this shit ends, well alright

And I don't wanna make your mamma cry at dinner

And see her at the mall next winter

At Supercuts, she hates my guts, well alright

Credit

Judul: Supercuts