Lirik Lagu Funhouse – P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Funhouse – P!nk
I dance around this empty house
Tear us down
Throw you out
Screaming down the halls
Spinning all around and now we fall
Pictures framing up the past
Your taunting smirk behind the glass
This museum full of ash
Once a tickle
Now a rash
This used to be a funhouse
But now it's full of evil clowns
It's time to start the countdown
I'm gonna burn it down down down
I'm gonna burn it down
Nine, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, one, fun
Echoes knocking on locked doors
All the laughter from before
I'd rather live out on the street
Than in this haunted memory
I've called the movers
Called the maids
We'll try to exorcise this place
Drag my mattress to the yard
Crumble tumble house of cards
This used to be a fun house
But now it's full of evil clowns
It's time to start the countdown
I'm gonna burn it down down down
This used to be a fun house
But now it's full of evil clowns
It's time to start the countdown
I'm gonna burn it down down down
I'm gonna burn it down
Nine, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, one, fun
