Lirik Lagu Funhouse – P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Funhouse – P!nk

I dance around this empty house

Tear us down

Throw you out

Screaming down the halls

Spinning all around and now we fall

Pictures framing up the past

Your taunting smirk behind the glass

This museum full of ash

Once a tickle

Now a rash

This used to be a funhouse

But now it's full of evil clowns

It's time to start the countdown

I'm gonna burn it down down down

I'm gonna burn it down

Nine, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, one, fun

Echoes knocking on locked doors

All the laughter from before

I'd rather live out on the street

Than in this haunted memory

I've called the movers

Called the maids

We'll try to exorcise this place

Drag my mattress to the yard

Crumble tumble house of cards

This used to be a fun house

But now it's full of evil clowns

It's time to start the countdown

I'm gonna burn it down down down

This used to be a fun house

But now it's full of evil clowns

It's time to start the countdown

I'm gonna burn it down down down

I'm gonna burn it down

Nine, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, one, fun