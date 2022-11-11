Lirik Lagu Bad Influence – P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bad Influence – P!nk

Alright sir

Sure I'll have another one, it's early

Three olives, shake it up, I like it dirty (dirty)

Tequila for my friend, it makes her flirty (flirty)

Trust me

I'm the instigator of underwear

Showing up here and there, uh oh (oh no)

I'm always on a mission from the get-go (get-go)

So what if it's only one o'clock in the afternoon?

It's never too soon

To send out all the invitations

To the last night of (your life!)

Lordy, Lordy, Lordy!

I can't help it I like to party, it's genetic!

It's electrifying

Wind me up and watch me go

Where she stops, nobody knows

A good excuse to be

A bad influence on you

And you and you and you and you

And you and you and you and you

And you and you and you and you

And you and you and you

Alright ma'am (ma'am)

Calm down, I know your son said he was at my house (my house)

He was the captain of the football team but I turned him out

He wasn't the first and he won't be the last, so tone it down

This happens all the time

I'm a story to tell the alibi

They wanna go home I asked them (why?)

It's daylight (not night)

They might need a break from all the real life (get a life)

It gets to be too much sometimes

It's never too late

To send out all the invitations

To the last night of (your life!)

Lordy, Lordy, Lordy!

I can't help it I like to party, it's genetic!

It's electrifying

Wind me up and watch me go

Where she stops, nobody knows

A good excuse to be

A bad influence on you