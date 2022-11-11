Lirik Lagu Bad Influence – P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bad Influence – P!nk
Alright sir
Sure I'll have another one, it's early
Three olives, shake it up, I like it dirty (dirty)
Tequila for my friend, it makes her flirty (flirty)
Trust me
I'm the instigator of underwear
Showing up here and there, uh oh (oh no)
I'm always on a mission from the get-go (get-go)
So what if it's only one o'clock in the afternoon?
It's never too soon
To send out all the invitations
To the last night of (your life!)
Lordy, Lordy, Lordy!
I can't help it I like to party, it's genetic!
It's electrifying
Wind me up and watch me go
Where she stops, nobody knows
A good excuse to be
A bad influence on you
And you and you and you and you
And you and you and you and you
And you and you and you and you
And you and you and you
Alright ma'am (ma'am)
Calm down, I know your son said he was at my house (my house)
He was the captain of the football team but I turned him out
He wasn't the first and he won't be the last, so tone it down
This happens all the time
I'm a story to tell the alibi
They wanna go home I asked them (why?)
It's daylight (not night)
They might need a break from all the real life (get a life)
It gets to be too much sometimes
It's never too late
To send out all the invitations
To the last night of (your life!)
Lordy, Lordy, Lordy!
I can't help it I like to party, it's genetic!
It's electrifying
Wind me up and watch me go
Where she stops, nobody knows
A good excuse to be
A bad influence on you
