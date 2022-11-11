Lirik Lagu Please Don’t Leave Me – P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Please Don’t Leave Me – P!nk
I don't know if I can yell any louder
How many times have I kicked you out of here?
Or said something insulting?
(Da-da-da-da-da)
I can be so mean when I wanna be
I am capable of really anything
I can cut you into pieces
When my heart is
Broken
(Da-da-da-da-da)
Please, don't leave me (da-da-da-da-da)
Please, don't leave me (da-da-da-da-da)
I always say how I don't need you
But it's always gonna come right back to this
Please, don't leave me (da-da-da-da-da)
How did I become so obnoxious?
What is it with you that makes me act like this?
I've never been this nasty (da-da-da-da-da)
Can't you tell that this is all just a contest?
The one that wins will be the one that hits the hardest
But baby, I don't mean it
I mean it
I promise
(Da-da-da-da-da)
Please, don't leave me, oh
Please, don't leave me (don't leave me)
I always say how I don't need you
But it's always gonna come right back to this
Please, don't leave me
I forgot to say out loud
How beautiful you really are to me
I can't be without
You're my perfect little punching bag
And I need you
I'm sorry
(Da-da-da-da-da)
(Da-da-da-da, da-da-da-da)
(Da-da-da-da-da)
Please, please, don't leave me (da-da-da-da-da)
Baby, please, don't leave me (no, don't leave me)
Please, don't leave me
(I always say) I always say how I don't need you
But it's always gonna come right back to this
Please, don't leave me (yeah)
Please, don't leave me
(I) I always say how I don't need you
But it's always gonna come right back to this
Please, please, don't leave me
Baby, please, please, don't leave me
