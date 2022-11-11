Lirik Lagu Please Don’t Leave Me – P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Please Don’t Leave Me – P!nk

I don't know if I can yell any louder

How many times have I kicked you out of here?

Or said something insulting?

(Da-da-da-da-da)

I can be so mean when I wanna be

I am capable of really anything

I can cut you into pieces

When my heart is

Broken

(Da-da-da-da-da)

Please, don't leave me (da-da-da-da-da)

Please, don't leave me (da-da-da-da-da)

I always say how I don't need you

But it's always gonna come right back to this

Please, don't leave me (da-da-da-da-da)

How did I become so obnoxious?

What is it with you that makes me act like this?

I've never been this nasty (da-da-da-da-da)

Can't you tell that this is all just a contest?

The one that wins will be the one that hits the hardest

But baby, I don't mean it

I mean it

I promise

(Da-da-da-da-da)

Please, don't leave me, oh

Please, don't leave me (don't leave me)

I always say how I don't need you

But it's always gonna come right back to this

Please, don't leave me

I forgot to say out loud

How beautiful you really are to me

I can't be without

You're my perfect little punching bag

And I need you

I'm sorry

(Da-da-da-da-da)

(Da-da-da-da, da-da-da-da)

(Da-da-da-da-da)

Please, please, don't leave me (da-da-da-da-da)

Baby, please, don't leave me (no, don't leave me)

Please, don't leave me

(I always say) I always say how I don't need you

But it's always gonna come right back to this

Please, don't leave me (yeah)

Please, don't leave me

(I) I always say how I don't need you

But it's always gonna come right back to this

Please, please, don't leave me

Baby, please, please, don't leave me

