Lirik Lagu Holy Grail – Jay-Z feat Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Holy Grail - Jay-Z feat Justin Timberlake
You'd take the clothes off my back and I'd let you
You'd steal the food right out my mouth
And I'd watch you eat it
I still don't know why, why our love is so much, ohh
(Thanks for warnin' me, thanks for warnin' me)
You curse my name in spite to put me to shame
Hang my laundry in the streets, dirty or clean
Give it up for fame
But I still don't know why, why I love it so much
(Thanks for warnin' me, thanks for warnin' me)
And, baby, it's amazin' I'm in this maze with you
I just can't crack your code
One day you're screamin' you love me loud
The next day you're so cold
One day you're here, one day you're there, one day you care
You're so unfair
Sippin' from your cup 'til it runneth over
Holy Grail
Uh, uh, uh
Blue told me remind you n*ggas, uh
F*ck that sh*t y'all talking 'bout, I'm the n*gga, uh
Caught up in all these lights and cameras, uh
But look what that sh*t did to Hammer, uh
Goddamn it, I like it
Bright lights is enticin', but look what it did to Tyson
All that money in one night, thirty mil' for one fight
But soon as all the money blows, all the pigeons take flight
F*ck the fame, keep cheatin' on me
What I do? I took her back
Fool me twice; that's my bad, I can't even blame her for that
Enough to make me wanna murder
Momma, please just get my bail
I know nobody to blame; Kurt Cobain, I did it to myself, uh
And we all just entertainers
And we're stupid and contagious
And we all just entertainers
And, baby, it's amazin' I'm in this maze with you
I just can't crack your code
One day you're screamin' you love me loud
The next day you're so cold
One day you're here, one day you're there, one day you care
You're so unfair
Sippin' from your cup 'til it runneth over
Holy Grail
Now I got tattoos on my body
Psycho bitches in my lobby
I got haters in the paper, photo shoots with paparazzi
Can't even take my daughter for a walk
See 'em by the corner store
I feel like I'm cornered off
Enough is enough, I'm callin' this off
Who the f*ck I'm kiddin' though?
I'm gettin' high, sittin' low
Slidin' by in that big body, curtains all in my window
This fame hurt, but this chain worse
I think back you asked the same person
If this is all you had to deal with
N*gga, deal with, this shit ain't work
This light work, camera snappin', my eyes hurt
N*ggas dying back where I was birthed
F*ck your iris and the IRS
Get the hell up off your high horse
You got the sh*t that n*ggas die for, dry yours
Why you mad? Take the good with the bad
Or throw the baby out with that bath water
You still alive, still that n*gga
N*gga, you survived, you still gettin' bigger
N*gga, living the life, vanilla wafers in a villa
Illest n*gga alive; Michael Jackson's Thriller
Credit
Artikel Pilihan