Lirik Lagu Holy Grail – Jay-Z feat Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Holy Grail - Jay-Z feat Justin Timberlake

You'd take the clothes off my back and I'd let you

You'd steal the food right out my mouth

And I'd watch you eat it

I still don't know why, why our love is so much, ohh

(Thanks for warnin' me, thanks for warnin' me)

You curse my name in spite to put me to shame

Hang my laundry in the streets, dirty or clean

Give it up for fame

But I still don't know why, why I love it so much

(Thanks for warnin' me, thanks for warnin' me)

And, baby, it's amazin' I'm in this maze with you

I just can't crack your code

One day you're screamin' you love me loud

The next day you're so cold

One day you're here, one day you're there, one day you care

You're so unfair

Sippin' from your cup 'til it runneth over

Holy Grail



Uh, uh, uh

Blue told me remind you n*ggas, uh

F*ck that sh*t y'all talking 'bout, I'm the n*gga, uh

Caught up in all these lights and cameras, uh

But look what that sh*t did to Hammer, uh

Goddamn it, I like it

Bright lights is enticin', but look what it did to Tyson

All that money in one night, thirty mil' for one fight

But soon as all the money blows, all the pigeons take flight

F*ck the fame, keep cheatin' on me

What I do? I took her back

Fool me twice; that's my bad, I can't even blame her for that

Enough to make me wanna murder

Momma, please just get my bail

I know nobody to blame; Kurt Cobain, I did it to myself, uh

And we all just entertainers

And we're stupid and contagious

And we all just entertainers

And, baby, it's amazin' I'm in this maze with you

I just can't crack your code

One day you're screamin' you love me loud

The next day you're so cold

One day you're here, one day you're there, one day you care

You're so unfair

Sippin' from your cup 'til it runneth over

Holy Grail

Now I got tattoos on my body

Psycho bitches in my lobby

I got haters in the paper, photo shoots with paparazzi

Can't even take my daughter for a walk

See 'em by the corner store

I feel like I'm cornered off

Enough is enough, I'm callin' this off

Who the f*ck I'm kiddin' though?

I'm gettin' high, sittin' low

Slidin' by in that big body, curtains all in my window

This fame hurt, but this chain worse

I think back you asked the same person

If this is all you had to deal with

N*gga, deal with, this shit ain't work

This light work, camera snappin', my eyes hurt

N*ggas dying back where I was birthed

F*ck your iris and the IRS

Get the hell up off your high horse

You got the sh*t that n*ggas die for, dry yours

Why you mad? Take the good with the bad

Or throw the baby out with that bath water

You still alive, still that n*gga

N*gga, you survived, you still gettin' bigger

N*gga, living the life, vanilla wafers in a villa

Illest n*gga alive; Michael Jackson's Thriller

