Lirik Lagu Sober – P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sober – P!nk
I don't wanna be the girl who laughs the loudest
Or the girl who never wants to be alone
I don't wanna be that call at four o'clock in the mornin'
'Cause I'm the only one you know in the world that won't be home
Ah-ah, the sun is blindin'
Ah-ah, I stayed up again
Oh-oh, I am findin'
That's not the way I want my story to end
I'm safe up high
Nothing can touch me
Why do I feel this party's over?
No pain inside
You're my protection
But how do I feel this good sober?
I don't wanna be the girl that has to fill the silence
The quiet scares me 'cause it screams the truth
Please don't tell me that we had that conversation
I won't remember, save your breath 'cause what's the use?
Ah-ah, the night is callin'
And it whispers to me softly, "come and play"
Ah-ah, I am fallin'
And if I let myself go, I'm the only one to blame
I'm safe up high
Nothing can touch me
But why do I feel this party's over?
No pain inside
You're like perfection
But how do I feel this good sober?
Comin' down, comin' down, comin' down
Spinnin' round, spinnin' round, spinnin' round
I'm lookin' for myself
Sober
Comin' down, comin' down, comin' down
Spinnin' round, spinnin' round, spinnin' round
Lookin' for myself
Sober
When it's good, then it's good
It's all good till it goes bad
Till you try to find the you that you once had
I have heard myself cry, never again!
Broken down in agony
Just tryin' to find a friend
Ohhh
Oh-ohhh
I'm safe up high
Nothing can touch me
Why do I feel this party's over?
(Why do I feel this party's over)
No pain inside
You're like perfection
But how do I feel this good sober?
