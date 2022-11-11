Lirik Lagu Sober – P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sober – P!nk

I don't wanna be the girl who laughs the loudest

Or the girl who never wants to be alone

I don't wanna be that call at four o'clock in the mornin'

'Cause I'm the only one you know in the world that won't be home

Ah-ah, the sun is blindin'

Ah-ah, I stayed up again

Oh-oh, I am findin'

That's not the way I want my story to end

I'm safe up high

Nothing can touch me

Why do I feel this party's over?

No pain inside

You're my protection

But how do I feel this good sober?

I don't wanna be the girl that has to fill the silence

The quiet scares me 'cause it screams the truth

Please don't tell me that we had that conversation

I won't remember, save your breath 'cause what's the use?

Ah-ah, the night is callin'

And it whispers to me softly, "come and play"

Ah-ah, I am fallin'

And if I let myself go, I'm the only one to blame

I'm safe up high

Nothing can touch me

But why do I feel this party's over?

No pain inside

You're like perfection

But how do I feel this good sober?

Comin' down, comin' down, comin' down

Spinnin' round, spinnin' round, spinnin' round

I'm lookin' for myself

Sober

Comin' down, comin' down, comin' down

Spinnin' round, spinnin' round, spinnin' round

Lookin' for myself

Sober

When it's good, then it's good

It's all good till it goes bad

Till you try to find the you that you once had

I have heard myself cry, never again!

Broken down in agony

Just tryin' to find a friend

Ohhh

Oh-ohhh

I'm safe up high

Nothing can touch me

Why do I feel this party's over?

(Why do I feel this party's over)

No pain inside

You're like perfection

But how do I feel this good sober?