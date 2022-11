Lirik Lagu So What – P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu So What – P!nk

Na-na-na-na, na-na, na

Na-na-na-na na-na

Na-na-na-na, na-na, na

Na-na-na-na na-na

I guess I just lost my husband

I don't know where he went

So I'm gonna drink my money

I'm not gonna pay his rent (Nope)

I got a brand new attitude

And I'm gonna wear it tonight

I wanna get in trouble

I wanna start a fight

Na-na-na-na, na-na, na

I wanna start a fight

Na-na-na-na, na-na, na

I wanna start a fight!

So, so what?

I'm still a rock star

I got my rock moves

And I don't need you

And guess what?

I'm having more fun

And now that we're done

I'm gonna show you tonight

I'm alright

I'm just fine

And you're a tool

So, so what?

I am a rock star

I got my rock moves

And I don't want you tonight

Uh, check my flow, uh

The waiter just took my table

And gave it to Jessica Simps, shit

I guess I'll go sit with drum boy

At least he'll know how to hit (Oops)

What if this song's on the radio?

Then somebody's gonna die

I wanna get in trouble

My ex will start a fight

Na-na-na-na, na-na, na

He's gonna start a fight

Na-na-na-na, na-na, na

We're all gonna get in a fight

So, so what?

I'm still a rock star

I got my rock moves

And I don't need you

And guess what?

I'm having more fun

And now that we're done

I'm gonna show you tonight

I'm alright

I'm just fine

And you're a tool

So, so what?

I am a rock star

I got my rock moves

And I don't want you tonight