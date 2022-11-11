Lirik Lagu Blow Me (One Last Kiss) – P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blow Me (One Last Kiss) – P!nk
White knuckles
And sweaty palms from
Hangin' on too tight
Clenched shut jaw
I've got another
Headache again tonight
Eyes on fire, eyes on fire
And they burn from all the tears
I've been cryin', I've been cryin'
I've been dyin' over you
Tie a knot, in the rope
Tryin' to hold, tryin' to hold
But there's nothing to grab
So I let go
I think I've finally had enough
I think I maybe think too much
I think this might be it for us
Blow me one last kiss
You think I'm just too serious
I think you're full of shit
My head is spinning, so
Blow me one last kiss
Just when it can't get worse
I've had a shit day
You had a shit day
We've had a shit day
I think that life's too short for this
Want back my ignorance and bliss
I think I've had enough of this
Blow me one last kiss
I won't miss
All of the fighting
That we always did
Take it in
I mean what I say
When I say there is nothing left
