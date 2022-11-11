Lirik Lagu Blow Me (One Last Kiss) – P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blow Me (One Last Kiss) – P!nk

White knuckles

And sweaty palms from

Hangin' on too tight

Clenched shut jaw

I've got another

Headache again tonight

Eyes on fire, eyes on fire

And they burn from all the tears

I've been cryin', I've been cryin'

I've been dyin' over you

Tie a knot, in the rope

Tryin' to hold, tryin' to hold

But there's nothing to grab

So I let go

I think I've finally had enough

I think I maybe think too much

I think this might be it for us

Blow me one last kiss

You think I'm just too serious

I think you're full of shit

My head is spinning, so

Blow me one last kiss

Just when it can't get worse

I've had a shit day

You had a shit day

We've had a shit day

I think that life's too short for this

Want back my ignorance and bliss

I think I've had enough of this

Blow me one last kiss

I won't miss

All of the fighting

That we always did

Take it in

I mean what I say

When I say there is nothing left