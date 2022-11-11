Lirik Lagu Wild Women – Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wild Women – Michael Learns to Rock
Can I act like an angel
If I live like a jerk
Can I keep on disguising
Can I make believe
That I don't deceive
No...no...no
Send the wild women out the backdoor
My wife is knocking at the frontdoor
They made me a winner they made me a sinner
I don't know what to do
Dirty money in my left hand
While the preacher's shaking my right hand
They made me a winner they made me a sinner
I don't know what to do
When I'm riding on top of
The wave of success
Will I lose my devotion
Will I fail to see
What I used to be
Oh...oh...oh
Send the wild women out the backdoor
My wife is knocking at the frontdoor
They made me a winner they made me a sinner
I don't know what to do
Dirty money in my left hand
While the preacher's shaking my right hand
They made me a winner they made me a sinner
I don't know what to do
I'll have to carry on
As two persons in one
Credit
Artis: Michael Learns to Rock
Album: Colours
Dirilis: 1993
Genre: Pop, rock alternative, rock
Durasi: 3:53 (Album Edit)
Label: Cleveland International
Penulis lagu: Jascha Richter
Produser: Oli Poulsen dan Michael Learns to Rock
Fakta di Balik
Wild Women merupakan lagu milik band soft rock asal Denmark, Michael Learns to Rock, dan dirilis sebagai single kedua dari album 1993 Colors.
Lagu Wild Women ini berhasil mencapai nomor 52 di tangga lagu Jerman. Hal itu menjadi suatu kesuksesan terbesar yang mereka raih di Jerman.
