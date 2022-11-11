Lirik Lagu Wild Women – Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wild Women – Michael Learns to Rock

Can I act like an angel

If I live like a jerk

Can I keep on disguising

Can I make believe

That I don't deceive

No...no...no

Send the wild women out the backdoor

My wife is knocking at the frontdoor

They made me a winner they made me a sinner

I don't know what to do

Dirty money in my left hand

While the preacher's shaking my right hand

They made me a winner they made me a sinner

I don't know what to do



When I'm riding on top of

The wave of success

Will I lose my devotion

Will I fail to see

What I used to be

Oh...oh...oh

Send the wild women out the backdoor

My wife is knocking at the frontdoor

They made me a winner they made me a sinner

I don't know what to do

Dirty money in my left hand

While the preacher's shaking my right hand

They made me a winner they made me a sinner

I don't know what to do

I'll have to carry on

As two persons in one



Credit

Artis: Michael Learns to Rock

Album: Colours

Dirilis: 1993

Genre: Pop, rock alternative, rock

Durasi: 3:53 (Album Edit)

Label: Cleveland International

Penulis lagu: Jascha Richter

Produser: Oli Poulsen dan Michael Learns to Rock

Fakta di Balik

Wild Women merupakan lagu milik band soft rock asal Denmark, Michael Learns to Rock, dan dirilis sebagai single kedua dari album 1993 Colors.

Lagu Wild Women ini berhasil mencapai nomor 52 di tangga lagu Jerman. Hal itu menjadi suatu kesuksesan terbesar yang mereka raih di Jerman.