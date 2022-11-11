Lirik Lagu I Don't Believe You – P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Don't Believe You – P!nk

I don't mind it

I don't mind at all

It's like you're the swing set

And I'm the kid that falls

It's like the way we fight

The times I've cried

We come too close

And every night

The passion's there

So it's gotta be right

Right?

No I don't believe you

When you say don't come around here no more

I won't remind you

You said we wouldn't be apart

No I don't believe you

When you say you don't need me anymore

So don't pretend to

Not love me at all

I don't mind it

I still don't mind at all

It's like one of those bad dreams

When you can't wake up

It looks like you've given up

You've had enough

But I want more

No I won't stop

Because I just know

You'll come around

Right?

No I don't believe you

When you say don't come around here no more

I won't remind you

You said we wouldn't be apart

No I don't believe you

When you say you don't need me anymore

So don't pretend to

Not love me at all

Just don't stand there and watch me fall

'Cause I, 'cause I still don't mind at all

It's like the way we fight

The times I've cried

We come too close

And every night

The passion's there

So it's gotta be right,

Right?

No I don't believe you

When you say don't come around here no more

I won't remind you

You said we wouldn't be apart

No I don't believe you

When you say you don't need me anymore

So don't pretend to

Not love me at all

'Cause I don't believe you

