Lirik Lagu I Don't Believe You – P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Don't Believe You – P!nk
I don't mind it
I don't mind at all
It's like you're the swing set
And I'm the kid that falls
It's like the way we fight
The times I've cried
We come too close
And every night
The passion's there
So it's gotta be right
Right?
No I don't believe you
When you say don't come around here no more
I won't remind you
You said we wouldn't be apart
No I don't believe you
When you say you don't need me anymore
So don't pretend to
Not love me at all
I don't mind it
I still don't mind at all
It's like one of those bad dreams
When you can't wake up
It looks like you've given up
You've had enough
But I want more
No I won't stop
Because I just know
You'll come around
Right?
No I don't believe you
When you say don't come around here no more
I won't remind you
You said we wouldn't be apart
No I don't believe you
When you say you don't need me anymore
So don't pretend to
Not love me at all
Just don't stand there and watch me fall
'Cause I, 'cause I still don't mind at all
It's like the way we fight
The times I've cried
We come too close
And every night
The passion's there
So it's gotta be right,
Right?
No I don't believe you
When you say don't come around here no more
I won't remind you
You said we wouldn't be apart
No I don't believe you
When you say you don't need me anymore
So don't pretend to
Not love me at all
'Cause I don't believe you
