Lirik Lagu Who’s Laughing Now - Jessie J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Who’s Laughing Now – Jessie J
Mommy they called me names
They wouldn't let me play
I'd run home, sit and cry almost every day
"Hey Jessica, you look like an alien
With green skin you don't fit in this playpen"
Oh they pulled my hair
They took away my chair
I'd keep it in and pretend that I didn't care
"Hey Jessica, you're so funny
You've got teeth just like Bugs Bunny"
Oh, so you think you know me now
Have you forgotten how
You would make me feel
When you dragged my spirit down?
But thank you for the pain
It made me raise my game
And I'm still rising, I'm still rising
So make your jokes
Go for broke
Blow your smoke
You're not alone
But who's laughing now?
But who's laughing now?
So raise the bar
Hit me hard
Play your cards
Be a star
But who's laughing now?
But who's laughing now?
'Cause I'm in L.A.
You think I've made my fame
FB makes us friends
When you only really know my name
"Oh Jessie, we knew you could make it
I've got a track and I'd love you to take it"
