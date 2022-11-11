Lirik Lagu Who’s Laughing Now - Jessie J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Who’s Laughing Now – Jessie J

Mommy they called me names

They wouldn't let me play

I'd run home, sit and cry almost every day

"Hey Jessica, you look like an alien

With green skin you don't fit in this playpen"

Oh they pulled my hair

They took away my chair

I'd keep it in and pretend that I didn't care

"Hey Jessica, you're so funny

You've got teeth just like Bugs Bunny"

Oh, so you think you know me now

Have you forgotten how

You would make me feel

When you dragged my spirit down?

But thank you for the pain

It made me raise my game

And I'm still rising, I'm still rising

So make your jokes

Go for broke

Blow your smoke

You're not alone

But who's laughing now?

But who's laughing now?

So raise the bar

Hit me hard

Play your cards

Be a star

But who's laughing now?

But who's laughing now?

'Cause I'm in L.A.

You think I've made my fame

FB makes us friends

When you only really know my name

"Oh Jessie, we knew you could make it

I've got a track and I'd love you to take it"