Lirik Lagu True Love – P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu True Love – P!nk

Sometimes I hate every single stupid word you say

Sometimes I wanna slap you in your whole face (whoa oh oh)

There's no one quite like you, you push all my buttons down

I know life would suck without you (whoa oh oh)

At the same time, I wanna hug you

I wanna wrap my hands around your neck

You're an asshole but I love you

And you make me so mad, I ask myself

Why I'm still here, or where could I go

You're the only love I've ever known

But I hate you, I really hate you

So much I think it must be

True love, true love

It must be true love

Nothin' else can break my heart like

True love, true love

It must be true love

No one else can break my heart like you

Whoa oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Whoa oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Just once try to wrap your little brain around my feelings

Just once please try no to be so mean (whoa oh oh)

Repeat after me now R-O-M-A-N-C-E-E-E

Come on I'll say it slowly (Romance!)

You can do it babe

At the same time, I wanna hug you

I wanna wrap my hands around your neck

You're an asshole but I love you

And you make me so mad, I ask myself

Why I'm still here, or where could I go

You're the only love I've ever known

But I hate you, I really hate you

So much I think it must be

True love, true love

It must be true love

Nothin' else can break my heart like

True love, true love

It must be true love

No one else can break my heart like you

Whoa oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Whoa oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Think it must be love (I love you)

I think it must be love (I love you)

Why do you rub me up the wrong way?

Why do you say the things that you say?

Sometimes I wonder how we ever came to be

But without you I'm incomplete

I think it must be

True love, it must be true love

It must be true love

Nothin' else can break my heart like

True love, true love

It must be true love

No one else can break my heart like you

Whoa oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Whoa oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

No one else can break my heart like you

Whoa oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Whoa oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

No one else can break my heart like you

Credit

Penyanyi: P!nk

Tahun rilis: 2012

Album: The Truth About Love

Label: RCA