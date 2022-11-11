Lirik Lagu True Love – P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu True Love – P!nk
Sometimes I hate every single stupid word you say
Sometimes I wanna slap you in your whole face (whoa oh oh)
There's no one quite like you, you push all my buttons down
I know life would suck without you (whoa oh oh)
At the same time, I wanna hug you
I wanna wrap my hands around your neck
You're an asshole but I love you
And you make me so mad, I ask myself
Why I'm still here, or where could I go
You're the only love I've ever known
But I hate you, I really hate you
So much I think it must be
True love, true love
It must be true love
Nothin' else can break my heart like
True love, true love
It must be true love
No one else can break my heart like you
Whoa oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Whoa oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Just once try to wrap your little brain around my feelings
Just once please try no to be so mean (whoa oh oh)
Repeat after me now R-O-M-A-N-C-E-E-E
Come on I'll say it slowly (Romance!)
You can do it babe
At the same time, I wanna hug you
I wanna wrap my hands around your neck
You're an asshole but I love you
And you make me so mad, I ask myself
Why I'm still here, or where could I go
You're the only love I've ever known
But I hate you, I really hate you
So much I think it must be
True love, true love
It must be true love
Nothin' else can break my heart like
True love, true love
It must be true love
No one else can break my heart like you
Whoa oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Whoa oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Think it must be love (I love you)
I think it must be love (I love you)
Why do you rub me up the wrong way?
Why do you say the things that you say?
Sometimes I wonder how we ever came to be
But without you I'm incomplete
I think it must be
True love, it must be true love
It must be true love
Nothin' else can break my heart like
True love, true love
It must be true love
No one else can break my heart like you
Whoa oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Whoa oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
No one else can break my heart like you
Whoa oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Whoa oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
No one else can break my heart like you
Credit
Penyanyi: P!nk
Tahun rilis: 2012
Album: The Truth About Love
Label: RCA
Artikel Pilihan