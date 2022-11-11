Lirik Lagu The Other Side – Hugh Jackman ft Zac Efron dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 11 November 2022, 04:49 WIB
Ilustrasi, berikut lirik lagu The Other Side dari Hugh Jackson dan Zac Efron.
Ilustrasi, berikut lirik lagu The Other Side dari Hugh Jackson dan Zac Efron. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Atlantic Records

Lirik Lagu The Other SideHugh Jackman dan Zac Efron

Right here, right now
I put the offer out
I don't want to chase you down
I know you see it
You run with me
And I can cut you free
Out of the drudgery and walls you keep in
So trade that typical for something colorful
And if it's crazy, live a little crazy
You can play it sensible, a king of conventional
Or you can risk it all and see

Don't you wanna get away from the same old part you gotta play
'Cause I got what you need, so come with me and take the ride
It'll take you to the other side
'Cause you can do like you do
Or you can do like me
Stay in the cage, or you'll finally take the key
Oh, damn! Suddenly you're free to fly
It'll take you to the other side

Okay, my friend, you want to cut me in
Well I hate to tell you, but it just won't happen
So thanks, but no
I think I'm good to go
'Cause I quite enjoy the life you say I'm trapped in
Now I admire you, and that whole show you do
You're onto something, really it's something
But I live among the swells, and we don't pick up peanut shells
I'll have to leave that up to you

Don't you know that I'm okay with this uptown part I get to play
'Cause I got what I need and I don't want to take the ride
I don't need to see the other side
So go and do like you do
I'm good to do like me
Ain't in a cage, so I don't need to take the key
Oh, damn! Can't you see I'm doing fine
I don't need to see the other side

Now is this really how you like to spend your days?
Whiskey and misery, and parties and plays

If I were mixed up with you, I'd be the talk of the town
Disgraced and disowned, another one of the clowns

But you would finally live a little, finally laugh a little
Just let me give you the freedom to dream
And it'll wake you up and cure your aching
Take your walls and start 'em breaking
Now that's a deal that seems worth taking
But I guess I'll leave that up to you

Well it's intriguing, but to go would cost me greatly
So what percentage of the show would I be taking?

Halaman:
1
2
3

