Lirik Lagu Try – P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Try – P!nk
Ever wonder 'bout what he's doin'?
How it all turned to lies?
Sometimes I think that it's better
To never ask why
Where there is desire, there is gonna be a flame
Where there is a flame, someone's bound to get burned
But just because it burns doesn't mean you're gonna die
You've gotta get up and try, try, try
Gotta get up and try, try, try
Gotta get up and try, try, try
Funny how the heart can be deceiving
More than just a couple times
Why do we fall in love so easy
Even when it's not right?
Where there is desire, there is gonna be a flame
Where there is a flame, someone's bound to get burned
But just because it burns doesn't mean you're gonna die
You've gotta get up and try, try, try
Gotta get up and try, try, try
You've gotta get up and try, try, try
Ever worry that it might be ruined
And does it make you wanna cry?
When you're out there doing what you're doing
Are you just getting by?
Tell me, are you just getting by, by, by?
Where there is desire, there is gonna be a flame
Where there is a flame, someone's bound to get burned
But just because it burns doesn't mean you're gonna die
You've gotta get up and try, try, try
Gotta get up and try, try, try
You've gotta get up and try, try, try
Gotta get up and try, try, try
Gotta get up and try, try, try
You've gotta get up and try, try, try
Gotta get up and try, try, try
You've gotta get up and try, try, try
Gotta get up and try, try, try
