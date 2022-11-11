Lirik Lagu Try – P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Try – P!nk

Ever wonder 'bout what he's doin'?

How it all turned to lies?

Sometimes I think that it's better

To never ask why

Where there is desire, there is gonna be a flame

Where there is a flame, someone's bound to get burned

But just because it burns doesn't mean you're gonna die

You've gotta get up and try, try, try

Gotta get up and try, try, try

Gotta get up and try, try, try

Funny how the heart can be deceiving

More than just a couple times

Why do we fall in love so easy

Even when it's not right?

Where there is desire, there is gonna be a flame

Where there is a flame, someone's bound to get burned

But just because it burns doesn't mean you're gonna die

You've gotta get up and try, try, try

Gotta get up and try, try, try

You've gotta get up and try, try, try

Ever worry that it might be ruined

And does it make you wanna cry?

When you're out there doing what you're doing

Are you just getting by?

Tell me, are you just getting by, by, by?

Where there is desire, there is gonna be a flame

Where there is a flame, someone's bound to get burned

But just because it burns doesn't mean you're gonna die

You've gotta get up and try, try, try

Gotta get up and try, try, try

You've gotta get up and try, try, try

Gotta get up and try, try, try

Gotta get up and try, try, try

You've gotta get up and try, try, try

Gotta get up and try, try, try

You've gotta get up and try, try, try

Gotta get up and try, try, try

Credit