Lirik Lagu Magnificent – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Magnificent
Oh, oh, magnificent
I was born, I was born to be with you
In this space and time
After that and ever after
I haven't had a clue
Only to break rhyme
This foolishness
Can leave a heart black and blue, oh, oh
Only love
Only love can leave such a mark
But only love
Only love can heal such a scar
I was born, I was born to sing for you
I didn't have a choice but to lift you up
And sing whatever song you wanted me to
I give you back my voice from the womb
My first cry, it was a joyful noise, oh, oh
Only love
Only love can leave such a mark
But only love
Only love can heal such a scar
Justified 'til we die
You and I will magnify
Oh, oh, oh, magnificent
Magnificent, oh, oh
Only love
Only love can leave such a mark
But only love
Only love unites our hearts
Justified 'til we die
You and I will magnify
Oh, oh, oh, magnificent
Magnificent
Credit
Artis: U2
