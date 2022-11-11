Lirik Lagu Magnificent – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Magnificent – U2

Magnificent

Oh, oh, magnificent

I was born, I was born to be with you

In this space and time

After that and ever after

I haven't had a clue

Only to break rhyme

This foolishness

Can leave a heart black and blue, oh, oh

Only love

Only love can leave such a mark

But only love

Only love can heal such a scar

I was born, I was born to sing for you

I didn't have a choice but to lift you up

And sing whatever song you wanted me to

I give you back my voice from the womb

My first cry, it was a joyful noise, oh, oh

Only love

Only love can leave such a mark

But only love

Only love can heal such a scar

Justified 'til we die

You and I will magnify

Oh, oh, oh, magnificent

Magnificent, oh, oh

Only love

Only love can leave such a mark

But only love

Only love unites our hearts

Justified 'til we die

You and I will magnify

Oh, oh, oh, magnificent

Magnificent

Credit

Artis: U2