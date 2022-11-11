Lirik Lagu Vertigo – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Unos, dos, tres, catorce
Turn it up loud, captain
Lights go down, it's dark
The jungle is your head, can't rule your heart
A feeling's so much stronger than a thought
Your eyes are wide and though your soul, it can't be bought
Your mind can wander
Hello, hello (hola)
I'm at a place called Vertigo (¿dónde está?)
It's everything I wish I didn't know
Except you give me something
I can feel, feel
The night is full of holes
'Cause bullets rip the sky of ink with gold
They twinkle as the boys play rock and roll
They know that they can't dance, at least they know
I can't stand the beat, I'm asking for the check
Girl with crimson nails has Jesus around her neck
Swinging to the music, swinging to the music (whoa, whoa)
(Whoa, whoa, whoa)
Hello, hello (hola)
I'm at a place called Vertigo (¿dónde está?)
It's everything I wish I didn't know
But you give me something
I can feel, feel
Checkmated
Just fun
She made it in, yeah
All of this, all of this can be yours
All of this, all of this can be yours
All of this, all of this can be yours
Just give me what I want and no one gets hurt
Hello, hello (hola)
We're at a place called Vertigo (¿dónde está?)
Lights go down, and all I know
Is that you give me something
I can feel your love teaching me how
Your love is teaching me how
How to kneel
Kneel
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Credit
Artis: U2
Album: How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb
Dirilis: 2004
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Songwriters: Bono, the Edge
Produser: Steve Lillywhite
Fakta di Balik Lagu Vertigo
Vertigo merupakan lagu U2 dari album bertajuk How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.
Lagu tersebut dirilis ke radio sebagai single utama album pada 8 November 2004. Setelah dirilis, Vertigo diputar secara ekstensif.
Dalam menulis liriknya, Bono terinspirasi oleh Leonard Peltier yang merupakan seorang aktivis hak penduduk asli Amerika yang secara kontroversial dihukum karena membunuh dua agen Biro Investigasi Federal.
Bono tidak percaya Peltier pantas dipenjara dan ia mengambil pendekatan jurnalisme baru untuk menulis liriknya.
Lagu tersebut sukses secara internasional karena didukung oleh penggunaannya dalam iklan televisi yang menampilkan band untuk pemutar musik digital iPod Apple.
