Lirik Lagu Look at the Sky – Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Look at the Sky – Porter Robinson
Is it fate?
If it's not easy, it must not be
At that age
I cherished the flowers beneath my feet
But then something must have changed in me
I used to feel so light
Now I'll try
I just want time
Wait again
I will be much better then
Holding on, I said
"I will be much better, then"
Look at the sky, I'm still here
I'll be alive next year
I can make something good, oh
Something good
Look at the sky, I'm still here
I'll be alive next year
I can make something good, oh
Something good
Are you close?
Shouldn't it come to you naturally?
And everyone knows
You're losing your gift, and it's plain to see
But then something must have changed in me
I don't fear it anymore
Now I'm sure
I'm sure
Look at the sky, I'm still here
I'll be alive next year
I can make something good, oh
Something good
Look at the sky, I'm still here
I'll be alive next year
I can make something good, oh
Something good
Wait again, I will be much better then
And suddenly, I've restored your faith in me
Look at the sky
Look at the sky, I'm still here
I'll be alive next year
I can make something good, oh
Something good
Look at the sky, I'm still here
I'll be alive next year
I can make something good
Something good
