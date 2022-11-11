Lirik Lagu Walk On – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

And love is not the easy thing
The only baggage that you can bring
And love is not the easy thing
The only baggage you can bring
Is all that you can't leave behind
And if the darkness is to keep us apart
And if the daylight feels like it's a long way off
And if your glass heart should crack
And for a second you turn back
Oh no, be strong
Walk on, walk on
What you got they can't steal it
No, they can't even feel it
Walk on, walk on
Stay safe tonight
You're packing a suitcase for a place none of us has been
A place that has to be believed to be seen
You could have flown away
A singing bird in an open cage
Who will only fly, only fly for freedom
Walk on, walk on
What you've got they can't deny it
Can't sell it, or buy it
Walk on, walk on
Stay safe tonight
And I know it aches
And your heart it breaks
And you can only take so much
Walk on
walk on
Home, hard to know what it is if you've never had one
Home, I can't say where it is but I know I'm going home
That's where the hurt is
And I know it aches
And your heart it breaks
And you can only take so much
Walk on
Leave it behind
You've got to leave it behind
All that you fashion
All that you make
All that you build
All that you break
All that you measure
All that you steal
All this you feel
All that you reason
All that you care (It's only time)
And I'll never fill up all my mind
All that you sense
All that you speak
All you dress up
And all that you scheme
All you create
All that you wreck
All that you hate
Credit
Artis: U2
Album: The Unforgettable Fire
Dirilis: 1984
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop, Rock, Folk
Songwriters: Bono
Produser: Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois
Fakta di Balik Lagu Walk On
Walk On merupakan lagu U2 dari album studio kesepuluh mereka bertajuk All That You Can't Leave Behind.
Lagu tersebut pertama kali dirilis di Kanada pada 20 Februari 2001, kemudian dirilis di Inggris pada bulan November di tahun yang sama.
Walk On mengisahkan tentang akademisi Burma Aung San Suu Kyi yang merupakan ketua Liga Nasional untuk Demokrasi.
Ia ditangkap dari tahun 1989 hingga 2010 karena aktivitas pro-demokrasinya yang menyebabkan lagu tersebut dilarang di Burma.
