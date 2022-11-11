Lirik Lagu Walk On – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Walk On – U2

And love is not the easy thing

The only baggage that you can bring

And love is not the easy thing

The only baggage you can bring

Is all that you can't leave behind



And if the darkness is to keep us apart

And if the daylight feels like it's a long way off

And if your glass heart should crack

And for a second you turn back

Oh no, be strong



Walk on, walk on

What you got they can't steal it

No, they can't even feel it

Walk on, walk on

Stay safe tonight



You're packing a suitcase for a place none of us has been

A place that has to be believed to be seen

You could have flown away

A singing bird in an open cage

Who will only fly, only fly for freedom



Walk on, walk on

What you've got they can't deny it

Can't sell it, or buy it

Walk on, walk on

Stay safe tonight



And I know it aches

And your heart it breaks

And you can only take so much

Walk on

walk on



Home, hard to know what it is if you've never had one

Home, I can't say where it is but I know I'm going home

That's where the hurt is



And I know it aches

And your heart it breaks

And you can only take so much

Walk on



Leave it behind

You've got to leave it behind

All that you fashion

All that you make

All that you build

All that you break

All that you measure

All that you steal

All this you feel

All that you reason

All that you care (It's only time)

And I'll never fill up all my mind

All that you sense

All that you speak

All you dress up

And all that you scheme

All you create

All that you wreck

All that you hate

Credit

Artis: U2

Album: The Unforgettable Fire

Dirilis: 1984

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop, Rock, Folk

Songwriters: Bono

Produser: Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois

Fakta di Balik Lagu Walk On

Walk On merupakan lagu U2 dari album studio kesepuluh mereka bertajuk All That You Can't Leave Behind.

Lagu tersebut pertama kali dirilis di Kanada pada 20 Februari 2001, kemudian dirilis di Inggris pada bulan November di tahun yang sama.

Walk On mengisahkan tentang akademisi Burma Aung San Suu Kyi yang merupakan ketua Liga Nasional untuk Demokrasi.

Ia ditangkap dari tahun 1989 hingga 2010 karena aktivitas pro-demokrasinya yang menyebabkan lagu tersebut dilarang di Burma.