Lirik Lagu Sad Machine – Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sad Machine – Porter Robinson
Is anyone there?
(Oh hi!)
Who survived?
Somebody new?
Anyone else but you
On a lonely night
Was a blinding light
A hundred leaders, would be borne of you
And though I know, since you've awakened her again
She depends on you, she depends on you
She'll go alone and never speak of this again
We depend on you, we depend on you
And though I know, since you've awakened her again
She depends on you, she depends on you
She'll go on, and never speak of this again
We depend on you, we depend (I'll depend) on you
I don't know much about your life beyond these walls
The fleeting sense of love within these God forsaken halls
And I can hear it in his voice in every call
This girl who slept a hundred years has something after all
And though I know, since you've awakened her again
She depends on you, she depends on you
I'll go alone and never speak of you again
We depend on you, we depend on you
And though I know since you've awakened her again
She depends on you, she depends on you
She'll go alone and never speak of this again
We depend on you, we depend on you
And though I know since you've awakened her again
She depends on you, she depends on you
She'll go alone, and never speak of this again
We depend on you, we depend (I depend) on you
Credit
Penyanyi: Porter Robinson
Tahun rilis: 2014
Album: Worlds
