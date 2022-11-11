Lirik Lagu Sad Machine – Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 11 November 2022, 00:50 WIB
Potret Porter Robinson
Potret Porter Robinson /Instagram/@porterrobinson

Lirik Lagu Sad Machine – Porter Robinson

Is anyone there?
(Oh hi!)

Who survived?
Somebody new?
Anyone else but you
On a lonely night
Was a blinding light
A hundred leaders, would be borne of you

And though I know, since you've awakened her again
She depends on you, she depends on you
She'll go alone and never speak of this again
We depend on you, we depend on you
And though I know, since you've awakened her again
She depends on you, she depends on you
She'll go on, and never speak of this again
We depend on you, we depend (I'll depend) on you

I don't know much about your life beyond these walls
The fleeting sense of love within these God forsaken halls
And I can hear it in his voice in every call
This girl who slept a hundred years has something after all

And though I know, since you've awakened her again
She depends on you, she depends on you
I'll go alone and never speak of you again
We depend on you, we depend on you
And though I know since you've awakened her again
She depends on you, she depends on you
She'll go alone and never speak of this again
We depend on you, we depend on you
And though I know since you've awakened her again
She depends on you, she depends on you
She'll go alone, and never speak of this again
We depend on you, we depend (I depend) on you

Credit

Penyanyi: Porter Robinson

Tahun rilis: 2014

Album: Worlds

Halaman:
1
2
3
4

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Jalan Jalan Sore - Denny Malik dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jalan Jalan Sore - Denny Malik dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 November 2022, 01:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tersiksa Lagi Batinku – Exists dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tersiksa Lagi Batinku – Exists dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 November 2022, 01:01 WIB
Profil Cholil Mahmud, Vokalis Efek Rumah Kaca yang Didapuk Jadi Bendahara KontraS

Profil Cholil Mahmud, Vokalis Efek Rumah Kaca yang Didapuk Jadi Bendahara KontraS

10 November 2022, 09:54 WIB
Profil Once, Mantan Vokalis Dewa 19 yang Sempat Alami Gangguan Pita Suara

Profil Once, Mantan Vokalis Dewa 19 yang Sempat Alami Gangguan Pita Suara

10 November 2022, 07:37 WIB
Dangdut, Perjalanan Panjang Musik Rakyat yang Lekat dengan Kaum 'Kalah'

Dangdut, Perjalanan Panjang Musik Rakyat yang Lekat dengan Kaum 'Kalah'

9 November 2022, 15:15 WIB
Daftar Pemenang Genie Music Awards 2022, NCT DREAM Borong Hadiah Utama

Daftar Pemenang Genie Music Awards 2022, NCT DREAM Borong Hadiah Utama

9 November 2022, 15:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu No-Dream Land – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No-Dream Land – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 04:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Baby – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Baby – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 03:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu My Lady – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Lady – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 02:48 WIB
Lirik Lagu Black Ballon – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Black Ballon – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 01:46 WIB

Terpopuler

1

13 Ucapan Selamat Hari Pahlawan 2022, Cocok untuk Caption di Facebook, Instagram, dan Twitter
2

20 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan 2022 TERBARU, untuk Dijadikan Status Media Sosial
3

15 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan Nasional 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Foto Profil di Media Sosial
4

BCL Diduga Hamil Anak Ariel NOAH, Pakar Mikro Ekspresi Ungkap Kecurigaan
5

15 Ucapan Selamat Hari Pahlawan 2022, Cocok Dipasang untuk Status di Media Sosial
6

12 Twibbon Hari Pahlawan 2022 Terbaru dan Gratis, Cocok Dijadikan Status di Media Sosial
7

Kumpulan Quotes Tokoh Bangsa, Cocok untuk Peringati Hari Pahlawan 10 November 2022
8

Rizky Billar Soal Lesti Kejora Hamil Anak Kedua: Jahitan Belum Kering
9

Demi Kelancaran Umrah dari Kertajati, DPRD Dorong Percepatan Tol Cisumdawu
10

20 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan Nasional 2022, Cocok Dipasang di WA, FB, IG, dan TikTok

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Salatiga Terkini

K-Netz Curigai Genie Music Awards 2022 Pilih NCT Dream Daesang 'The Top Album' Ketimbang Lim Young Woong

K-Netz Curigai Genie Music Awards 2022 Pilih NCT Dream Daesang 'The Top Album' Ketimbang Lim Young Woong

11 November 2022, 14:13 WIB

Bandung Raya

Cara Mudah Cairkan Rp600 Ribu, BSU Kemnaker Tahap ke-7 di Kantor Pos, Cukup Siapkan HP dan KTP

Cara Mudah Cairkan Rp600 Ribu, BSU Kemnaker Tahap ke-7 di Kantor Pos, Cukup Siapkan HP dan KTP

11 November 2022, 14:13 WIB

Warta Bulukumba

Sederet pemain bintang yang absen di Piala Dunia 2022 di Qatar, Paul Pogba hingga Mohamed Salah

Sederet pemain bintang yang absen di Piala Dunia 2022 di Qatar, Paul Pogba hingga Mohamed Salah

11 November 2022, 14:13 WIB

Gowapos

Jasad Satu Keluarga Ditemukan Dalam Rumah, Kapolres Jakarta Barat: Mereka Tidak Pernah Makan dan Minum

Jasad Satu Keluarga Ditemukan Dalam Rumah, Kapolres Jakarta Barat: Mereka Tidak Pernah Makan dan Minum

11 November 2022, 14:12 WIB

Media Blora

Kumpulan Latihan Soal UAS IPS Kelas 9 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 dan Kunci Jawaban

Kumpulan Latihan Soal UAS IPS Kelas 9 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 dan Kunci Jawaban

11 November 2022, 14:12 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Modal 2 Bahan Jual Seribuan, Jadi Ide Jualan Pasti Untung Banyak Diserbu Para Bocil Sekolahan

Modal 2 Bahan Jual Seribuan, Jadi Ide Jualan Pasti Untung Banyak Diserbu Para Bocil Sekolahan

11 November 2022, 14:12 WIB

Bandung Raya

Mohamed Salah Tidak Main di Piala Dunia 2022, Malah Sibuk Cari Sampingan di Qatar

Mohamed Salah Tidak Main di Piala Dunia 2022, Malah Sibuk Cari Sampingan di Qatar

11 November 2022, 14:11 WIB

Haloyouth

Bukan Mbappe atau Haaland, Kaka Sebut Pemain Ini akan Jadi Pewaris Cristiano Ronaldo dan Lionel Messi

Bukan Mbappe atau Haaland, Kaka Sebut Pemain Ini akan Jadi Pewaris Cristiano Ronaldo dan Lionel Messi

11 November 2022, 14:11 WIB

Cilacap Update

Pemimpin Negara ASEAN Berkumpul di Phnom Penh, Berikut Yang Dilakukan Presiden Jokowi di Pertemuan Elit Ini

Pemimpin Negara ASEAN Berkumpul di Phnom Penh, Berikut Yang Dilakukan Presiden Jokowi di Pertemuan Elit Ini

11 November 2022, 14:11 WIB

Malang Terkini

Profil dan Biodata Harris Vriza, Kehidupan Asmara Aktor Pemeran Dafri dalam Sinetron Tajwid Cinta

Profil dan Biodata Harris Vriza, Kehidupan Asmara Aktor Pemeran Dafri dalam Sinetron Tajwid Cinta

11 November 2022, 14:10 WIB

Portal Sulut

Berkalung Emas! Inilah 4 Zodiak Paling Mujur di Bulan Desember Tahun 2022, Kamu Termasuk?

Berkalung Emas! Inilah 4 Zodiak Paling Mujur di Bulan Desember Tahun 2022, Kamu Termasuk?

11 November 2022, 14:10 WIB

Portal Nganjuk

Viral! Detik-Detik Parasut Gagal Mengembang, Penerjun Payung Diketahui Alami Patah Tulang, Simak Disini

Viral! Detik-Detik Parasut Gagal Mengembang, Penerjun Payung Diketahui Alami Patah Tulang, Simak Disini

11 November 2022, 14:10 WIB

Berita Subang

Ini Lokasi dan Harga Rumah Murah di Subang, Beli Sebelum Kehabisan

Ini Lokasi dan Harga Rumah Murah di Subang, Beli Sebelum Kehabisan

11 November 2022, 14:10 WIB

Media Blora

Download Latihan Soal PAS IPS Kelas 7 SMP MTs Semester 1 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban

Download Latihan Soal PAS IPS Kelas 7 SMP MTs Semester 1 Tahun Ajaran 2022 2023 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban

11 November 2022, 14:10 WIB

Info Temanggung

Sering Ngamuk Karena Kerasukan, Inilah Sosok Makhlus Halus yang Menggangu Rizky Billar

Sering Ngamuk Karena Kerasukan, Inilah Sosok Makhlus Halus yang Menggangu Rizky Billar

11 November 2022, 14:10 WIB

Berita DIY

Tanggal 12 November Memperingati Hari Apa, Ini Sejarah Diperingati Hari Ayah Nasional 2022 dan Hari Kesehatan

Tanggal 12 November Memperingati Hari Apa, Ini Sejarah Diperingati Hari Ayah Nasional 2022 dan Hari Kesehatan

11 November 2022, 14:10 WIB

Utara Times

Apa Itu Body Count? Jangan Diucapkan Sembarangan, Simak Artinya di Sini

Apa Itu Body Count? Jangan Diucapkan Sembarangan, Simak Artinya di Sini

11 November 2022, 14:10 WIB

Bandung Raya

Link Nonton Drama Korea Revenge Of Others Bukan Rebahin dan LK21,  Shin Ye Eun Comback

Link Nonton Drama Korea Revenge Of Others Bukan Rebahin dan LK21,  Shin Ye Eun Comback

11 November 2022, 14:10 WIB

Media Magelang

Link MP3 Juice: Download Video Musik YouTube Jadi Lagu MP3 Gratis Tanpa Aplikasi

Link MP3 Juice: Download Video Musik YouTube Jadi Lagu MP3 Gratis Tanpa Aplikasi

11 November 2022, 14:10 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Trailer John Wick Resmi 4 Rilis, Inilah Sosok Penting Yang Diprediksi Bakal Tewas, Keanu Reeves Jadi Eksekutor

Trailer John Wick Resmi 4 Rilis, Inilah Sosok Penting Yang Diprediksi Bakal Tewas, Keanu Reeves Jadi Eksekutor

11 November 2022, 14:09 WIB

Media Blora

Prediksi 40 Soal UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Sesuai Kisi-kisi 2022

Prediksi 40 Soal UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban Sesuai Kisi-kisi 2022

11 November 2022, 14:09 WIB

PRFM News

Kemenkes: Tidak Ada Penambahan Kasus GGAPA

Kemenkes: Tidak Ada Penambahan Kasus GGAPA

11 November 2022, 14:09 WIB

Bandung Raya

JANGAN KAGET, Intip Biaya yang Dikaluarkan Marvel dalam Pembuatan Film Black Panther Season 2

JANGAN KAGET, Intip Biaya yang Dikaluarkan Marvel dalam Pembuatan Film Black Panther Season 2

11 November 2022, 14:09 WIB

Bandung Raya

John Terry dan Alessandro Nesta Sambangi Pelatnas PBSI di Cipayung, Main Badminton Bareng Greysia Polii

John Terry dan Alessandro Nesta Sambangi Pelatnas PBSI di Cipayung, Main Badminton Bareng Greysia Polii

11 November 2022, 14:09 WIB

Media Jabodetabek

Informasi Lokasi dan Jadwal Manggung Kangen Band Bulan November - Desember 2022, Ada yang Gratis?

Informasi Lokasi dan Jadwal Manggung Kangen Band Bulan November - Desember 2022, Ada yang Gratis?

11 November 2022, 14:09 WIB