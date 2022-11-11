Lirik Lagu Confessions Part II – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Confessions Part II – Usher

These are my confessions

Just when I thought I said all I can say

My chick on the side said she got one on the way

These are my confessions

Man I'm throwed and I don't know what to do

I guess I gotta give you part two of my confessions

If I'm gonna tell it then I gotta tell it all

Damn near cried when I got that phone call

I'm so throwed and I don't know what to do

But to give you part two of my confessions

Now this gon' be the hardest thing I think I ever had to do

Got me talkin' to myself askin' how I'm gon' tell you

'Bout that chick on part one I told ya'll I was creepin' with, creepin' with

Said she's three months pregnant and she's keepin' it

The first thing that came to mind was you

Second thing was how do I know if it's mine and is it true

Third thing was me wishin' that I never did what I did

How I ain't ready for no kid and bye bye to our relationship

These are my confessions

Just when I thought I said all I can say

My chick on the side said she got one on the way

These are my confessions

Man I'm throwed and I don't know what to do

I guess I gotta give you part two of my confessions

If I'm gonna tell it then I gotta tell it all

Damn near cried when I got that phone call

I'm so throwed and I don't know what to do

But to give you part two of my confessions

See when this stuff goes through be tryna figure out

When, what, and how I'ma let this come out of my mouth

Said it ain't gon' be easy

But I need to stop thinkin', contemplatin'

Be a man and get it over with (over with)

I'm ridin' in my whip

Racin' to her place

Talkin' to myself

Preparin' to tell her to her face

She open up the door and didn't want to come near me

I said "one second baby, please hear me"

These are my confessions

Just when I thought I said all I can say

My chick on the side said she got one on the way

These are my confessions

Man I'm throwed and I don't know what to do

I guess I gotta give you part two of my confessions

If I'm gonna tell it then I gotta tell it all

Damn near cried when I got that phone call

I'm so throwed and I don't know what to do

But to give you part two of my confessions

This by far is the hardest thing I think I've ever had to do

To tell you, the woman I love

That I'm having a baby by a woman that I barely even know

I hope you can accept the fact that I'm man enough to tell you this

And hopefully you'll give me another chance

This ain't about my career

This ain't about my life

It's about us (Please)

These are my confessions

Just when I thought I said all I can say

My chick on the side said she got one on the way

These are my confessions

Man I'm throwed and I don't know what to do

I guess I gotta give you part two of my confessions

If I'm gonna tell it then I gotta tell it all

Damn near cried when I got that phone call

I'm so throwed and I don't know what to do

But to give you part two of my confessions

