Lirik Lagu Don’t Stand So Close to Me – The Police dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 11 November 2022, 00:40 WIB
The Police.
The Police. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/The Police

Lirik Lagu Don’t Stand So Close to Me – The Police 

Young teacher, the subject
Of schoolgirl fantasy
She wants him so badly
Knows what she wants to be

Inside him, there's longing
This girl's an open page
Book marking, she's so close now
This girl is half his age

Don't stand, don't stand so
Don't stand so close to me
Don't stand, don't stand so
Don't stand so close to me

Her friends are so jealous
You know how bad girls get
Sometimes it's not so easy
To be the teacher's pet

Temptation, frustration
So bad it makes him cry
Wet bus stop, she's waiting
His car is warm and dry

Don't stand, don't stand so
Don't stand so close to me
Don't stand, don't stand so
Don't stand so close to me

Loose talk in the classroom
To hurt they try and try
Strong words in the staff room
The accusations fly

It's no use, he sees her
He starts to shake and cough
Just like the old man in
That book by Nabokov

Don't stand, don't stand so
Don't stand so close to me
Don't stand, don't stand so
Don't stand so close to me

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

