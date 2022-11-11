Lirik Lagu Don’t Stand So Close to Me – The Police dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t Stand So Close to Me – The Police

Young teacher, the subject

Of schoolgirl fantasy

She wants him so badly

Knows what she wants to be

Inside him, there's longing

This girl's an open page

Book marking, she's so close now

This girl is half his age

Don't stand, don't stand so

Don't stand so close to me

Don't stand, don't stand so

Don't stand so close to me

Her friends are so jealous

You know how bad girls get

Sometimes it's not so easy

To be the teacher's pet

Temptation, frustration

So bad it makes him cry

Wet bus stop, she's waiting

His car is warm and dry

Don't stand, don't stand so

Don't stand so close to me

Don't stand, don't stand so

Don't stand so close to me

Loose talk in the classroom

To hurt they try and try

Strong words in the staff room

The accusations fly

It's no use, he sees her

He starts to shake and cough

Just like the old man in

That book by Nabokov

Don't stand, don't stand so

Don't stand so close to me

Don't stand, don't stand so

Don't stand so close to me