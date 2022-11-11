Lirik Lagu Roxanne – The Police dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Roxanne – The Police

Roxanne

You don't have to put on the red light

Those days are over

You don't have to sell your body to the night

Roxanne

You don't have to wear that dress tonight

Walk the streets for money

You don't care if it's wrong or if it's right

Roxanne

You don't have to put on the red light

Roxanne

You don't have to put on the red light

Roxanne (Put on the red light)

Roxanne (Put on the red light)

Roxanne (Put on the red light)

Roxanne (Put on the red light)

Roxanne (Put on the red light)

Ro

I loved you since I knew you

I wouldn't talk down to you

I have to tell you just how I feel

I won't share you with another boy

I know my mind is made up

So put away your make up

Told you once I won't tell you again

It's a bad way

Roxanne

You don't have to put on the red light

Roxanne

You don't have to put on the red light

Roxanne (You don't have to put on the red light)

Roxanne (Put on the red light)

Roxanne (Put on the red light)

Roxanne (Put on the red light)

Roxanne (Put on the red light)

Roxanne (Put on the red light)

Roxanne (Put on the red light)

Roxanne (Put on the red light)

Roxanne (Put on the red light)

Roxanne (Put on the red light)

Roxanne (You don't have to put on the red light)

Roxanne (Put on the red light)

Roxanne (Put on the red light)

Roxanne (Put on the red light)

Roxanne (Put on the red light)

